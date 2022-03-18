Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule

Listen to this article

All three NASCAR national series – Trucks, Xfinity and Cup – are running this weekend at Atlanta and all three had their scheduled practices on Friday canceled by bad weather.

Because of the speedway’s recent repave and reconfiguration, NASCAR has decided it is more important for the series to have practice than qualifying.

Therefore, each series will now get a 50-minute practice session on Saturday – with Trucks at 10:40 a.m. ET, Xfinity at 11:40 a.m. ET and Cup at 12:40 p.m. ET.

The practices will all be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Each series’ starting lineup has been set by a formula spelled out in each respective rulebook. Chandler Smith will start on the pole for Saturday’s Truck race (2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) and Noah Gragson will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity race (5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

Chase Briscoe, who one his first series race last weekend at Phoenix, will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race (3 p.m. ET, Fox).

NASCAR Cup Series Lineup

Pos. Driver 1 Chase Briscoe 2 Ryan Blaney 3 Joey Logano 4 Kyle Busch 5 Tyler Reddick 6 Chase Elliott 7 Ross Chastain 8 Kevin Harvick 9 Kurt Busch 10 Aric Almirola 11 Alex Bowman 12 William Byron 13 Daniel Suarez 14 Chris Buescher 15 Denny Hamlin 16 Austin Cindric 17 Austin Dillon 18 Ty Dillon 19 Bubba Wallace 20 Cole Custer 21 Kyle Larson 22 Justin Haley 23 Erik Jones 24 Brad Keselowski 25 Todd Gilliland 26 Martin Truex Jr. 27 Christopher Bell 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 29 Michael McDowell 30 Noah Gragson 31 Harrison Burton 32 Cody Ware 33 Corey LaJoie 34 BJ McLeod 35 David Ragan 36 Josh Bilicki 37 Greg Biffle

NASCAR Xfinity Series Lineup

Pos. Driver 1 Noah Gragson 2 Josh Berry 3 Brandon Jones 4 Ty Gibbs 5 Trevor Bayne 6 Justin Allgaier 7 AJ Allmendinger 8 Daniel Hemric 9 Ryan Sieg 10 Landon Cassill 11 Brandon Brown 12 Jeb Burton 13 Sheldon Creed 14 Austin Hill 15 Sam Mayer 16 Brett Moffitt 17 Alex Labbe 18 Jeremy Clements 19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 20 Bayley Currey 21 JJ Yeley 22 Myatt Snider 23 Joe Graf Jr. 24 Riley Herbst 25 Stefan Parsons 26 Mason Massey 27 Anthony Alfredo 28 Kyle Weatherman 29 Sage Karam 30 Jade Buford 31 Kyle Sieg 32 Ryan Vargas 33 Matt Mills 34 Loris Hezemans 35 Shane Lee 36 Josh Williams 37 Tommy Joe Martins 38 Jesse Iwuji NASCAR Truck Series Lineup Pos. Driver 1 Chandler Smith 2 Stewart Friesen 3 Matt Crafton 4 Ty Majeski 5 Corson Hocevar 6 Matt DiBenedetto 7 Austin Wayne Self 8 Grant Enfinger 9 Tanner Gray 10 Tyler Ankrum 11 Ryan Preece 12 John Hunter Nemechek 13 Dean Thompson 14 Matt Mills 15 Ben Rhodes 16 Christian Eckes 17 Tate Fogleman 18 Derek Kraus 19 Corey Heim 20 Chase Purdy 21 Kris Wright 22 Jack Wood 23 Timmy Hill 24 Lawless Alan 25 Zane Smith 26 Colby Howard 27 Hailie Deegan 28 Thad Moffitt 29 Chris Hacker 30 Spencer Boyd 31 Matt Jaskol 32 Blaine Perkins 33 Jordan Anderson 34 Jesse Little 35 Brennan Poole 36 Ross Chastain