NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta Motor Speedway

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?

The newly revamped Atlanta will be narrower than before and has had the banking increased from 24 to 28 degrees -- higher than any other intermediate track on the NASCAR schedule. The track width has been deceased from 55 feet to 40 feet in the corners. The frontstretch is now 52 feet wide and the backstretch 42 feet.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, March 18

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

3:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

11:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

12:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps / 207.9 miles)- FOX SPORTS 1

5 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series (163 laps / 251.02 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 20

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series (325 laps / 500.5 miles) - FOX

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open team entered -- Greg Biffle and the No. 44 NY Racing Team.

Although it may not mean much with the fully overhauled race track, Kurt Busch enters as the defending race winner. He also has more wins at Atlanta than any other active driver, winning four times (2002, 2009, 2010, 2021).

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Noah Gragson Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ Mcleod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Playoff Standings

With four different winners in the first four races, here are the drivers currently locked into the playoffs via a race victory: Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (Fontana), Alex Bowman (Las Vegas), and Chase Briscoe (Phoenix). Joey Logano leads the regular season points standings while his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney has led the most laps, even though VL has eluded them both so far. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Joey Logano 4 0 1 2 0 984 19 10.8 12.0 136 0 2 Kyle Busch 4 0 1 3 0 987 77 15.3 7.8 132 -4 0 3 Chase Elliott 4 0 0 2 0 985 62 10.8 14.0 131 -5 0 4 Kyle Larson 4 1 2 2 1 903 58 5.8 17.3 126 -10 5 5 Chase Briscoe 4 1 2 2 0 848 121 10.8 13.8 126 -10 5 6 Aric Almirola 4 0 1 3 0 987 0 23.5 7.3 122 -14 0 7 Ryan Blaney 4 0 2 2 1 817 190 6.3 15.5 118 -18 1 8 Austin Cindric 4 1 1 1 1 986 21 4.3 14.0 116 -20 5 9 Tyler Reddick 4 0 1 2 0 936 90 11.3 17.3 114 -22 2 10 Kevin Harvick 4 0 0 2 0 977 1 23.8 13.8 111 -25 0 11 Alex Bowman 4 1 1 1 0 982 16 9.5 16.0 109 -27 6 12 Kurt Busch 4 0 1 2 0 985 4 24.8 11.3 109 -27 0 13 Martin Truex, Jr. 4 0 0 1 0 894 12 14.5 17.3 109 -27 2 14 Ross Chastain 4 0 2 2 0 846 83 21.8 18.5 101 -35 1 15 William Byron 4 0 1 1 0 799 37 12.5 23.8 98 -38 1 16 Austin Dillon 4 0 1 1 0 982 1 18.8 14.8 97 -39 0