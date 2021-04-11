Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Breaking news

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

By:

Mother Nature has once again thrown a NASCAR race weekend into chaos as racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has been postponed for a second consecutive day.

Persistent rain postpones Martinsville Cup race until Sunday

Due to persistent rain showers and thunderstorms, Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Martinsville was halted after 42 laps and has been postponed until 4 p.m. ET Sunday. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. 

In addition, the remainder of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race will run at noon ET Sunday and broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The race was halted Friday night 29 laps short of the finish of Stage 2 due to rain. 

Read Also:

When the Cup race was halted, Denny Hamlin was the leader followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott. 

When the Xfinity Series race was halted, Brandon Jones was the leader followed by Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt and Jeb Burton. 

During Cup Series inspection on Saturday afternoon, Daniel Suarez's crew chief, Travis Mack, was ejected from the track after the Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet was found to have added ballast outside of the approved container.  

The team also lost 10 driver and owner points and Suarez had to start at the rear of the field. 

Also starting from the rear of the field was Corey LaJoie, Justin Haley and James Davison – all for multiple inspection failures – and Tyler Reddick for unapproved adjustments to his No. 8 Chevrolet. 

Following a lengthy delay, NASCAR started the race although bad weather remained in the area. Hamlin took an early lead from pole-sitter Logano and led the way until James Davison spun in Turn 4, which brought out a caution. During the caution, the rain picked up and NASCAR ultimately postponed the remainder of the race.

shares
comments

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Martinsville Xfinity race postponed until Sunday

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski "feels strong and optimistic" a win will come soon

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold
ARCA / Breaking news

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

