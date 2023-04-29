Subscribe
Previous / Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice
NASCAR Cup / Dover Qualifying report

Rain cancels Dover Cup qualifying, Busch on pole

Kyle Busch’s opportunistic win last week at Talladega has paid more dividends, giving him the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Rain cancels Dover Cup qualifying, Busch on pole

Busch, who earned the win last Sunday when he was ahead of Ryan Blaney when the caution came out in the final lap of overtime, received the top starting position this week when rain washed out qualifying Saturday at Dover.

NASCAR was able to get in most of practice on Saturday morning before a heavy mist set in and forced the cancellation of qualifying.

With the lineup set by NASCAR’s performance metric, Busch landed the pole with Christopher Bell lining up alongside him on the front row for Sunday’s 400-lap race.

“Certainly, we didn’t come great off the truck but we felt all the ideas were there,” said Busch, who struggled in the practice session. “Conceptually, everything looked right. Looking at a lot of our other comparisons available to us, they looked good.

“It just didn’t show up on the race track. The first couple of laps, the short-run speed definitely wasn’t there. The later laps looked a lot more similar to the rest of the cars. Guys are working hard to get where we want for the race.

“I’ll take it. Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box – that’s super-good to have here at Dover.”

Rain remains in the forecast on Sunday as well, with a 90-percent chance of heavy rain or thunderstorms much of the day. The start time has already been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. ET to try to get the race completed.

Blaney will line up third, Brad Keselowski – who was fastest in practice – will line up fourth and Chris Buescher fifth.

Completing the top-10 are Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott.

Josh Berry, in his first week substituting for the injured Alex Bowman in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet, is slated to start 14th.

Austin Dillon, who wrecked in practice and had to move to a backup car, will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

shares
comments

Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

NASCAR XFINITY
Dover

Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover Ryan Truex claims first career Xfinity win at Dover

Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice

Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice

NASCAR Cup
Dover

Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice Brad Keselowski leads eventful Dover Cup practice

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection Alonso: Aston shocker only 1s slower than Ferrari perfection

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race MotoGP Spanish GP: Bagnaia beats Binder in tense red-flagged race

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane FIA investigating "crazy" Ocon near-miss in Baku F1 pitlane

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2 F1 race results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP in Red Bull 1-2

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe