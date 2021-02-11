Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Daytona 500 pole qualifying set the field for the Duels at Daytona where drivers will race it out for their starting positions in the big race.
Alex Bowman delivered Hendrick Motorsports yet another Daytona 500 pole with teammate William Byron alongside. These two will take the green as the pole-sitter in their respective Duel races Thursday evening.
Their starting positions are also the only ones unaffected by where they finish in the twin 150-mile, 60-lap races.
Additionally, Ryan Preece and David Ragan qualified best among the eight open times and locked themselves into the race, leaving just two spots for the remaining six open teams to fight for.
Duel 1 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1.
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|4.
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5.
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|6.
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8.
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10.
|Austin Cindric
|33
|Team Penske
|11.
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|12.
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13.
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14.
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|15.
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|16.
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|17.
|Ty Dillon
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|18.
|Jamie McMurray
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|19.
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|20.
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|21.
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|22.
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
Duel 2 Starting Lineup
|Starting Pos.
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1.
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4.
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6.
|David Ragan
|36
|Front Row Motorsports
|7.
|Kurt Busch
|2
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|10.
|Kaz Grala
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|11.
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12.
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13.
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|14.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15.
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16.
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|17.
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|18.
|Garrett Smithley
|13
|Motorsports Business Management
|19.
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|20.
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|21.
|Derrike Cope
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|22.
|Noah Gragson
|62
|Beard Motorsports
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona 500
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
