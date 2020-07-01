NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Preview

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

shares
comments
NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
By:
Jul 1, 2020, 4:53 PM

While Fox Sports still has the NASCAR All-Star-Race to broadcast later this month, for all practical purposes, it’s now NBC Sports’ turn to air the 2020 NASCAR season – one that has been unlike any other.

NBC presenter Dave Burns
NBC Peacock
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Trevor Bayne, Roush Fenway Racing Ford with NBC presenter Parker Kligermann
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Dutch Boy Pace Car
Leigh Diffey, NBC Sports
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy and Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

To add to that, NBC will kick off its NASCAR coverage this weekend with the first combination IndyCar Series/NASCAR race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While IndyCar has occasionally shared a weekend at a track with a lower tier NASCAR series such as Trucks or ARCA, it has never run the same venue the same weekend with NASCAR’s Cup Series.

This weekend will feature IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity Series races Saturday on the IMS road course while the Cup series will compete Sunday at the traditional oval course.

Bringing IndyCar and NASCAR together

The combo weekend was devised more so out of necessity than anything else with the COVID-19 pandemic, but participants and TV executives have said it may well turn into something more common, especially when fans are allowed to attend.

“We are so excited to get back to the race track and get going again. But it’s a really unique weekend,” said NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood. “Beyond just the IndyCar-NASCAR smashup at the Brickyard, we look at this as a really cool special new way to produce races.

“It’s this unique time because of social distancing and all the rules and regulations, to be able to produce these two races in the same venue and the same time frame essentially, we’ve gone to this new model, and we’re excited about it.”

Flood sees a big opportunity to engage “crossover” fans in motorsports this weekend.

“We think it’s a really important crossover to have people watch racing, and we think the ability to grow all of motorsports happens to get people to sample different series, and you shouldn’t just be a NASCAR fan, you should be a racing fan,” he said.

“That’s what we want to accomplish is getting more people to sample, and this dialogue has been going on for a few years now. We held a motorsports forum here at NBC and all the forms of racing that we have from the motorcycles to the cars, how we were going to get these groups to work together, and I think this is a great celebration of motorsports.

“And it happens with Roger Penske, at the track that he now owns, as the perfect launch point for it.”

Newly elected NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC TV analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. says “there’s so much respect” between open-wheel and stock car racing.

“There’s been a lot of great circumstances and opportunities where IndyCar drivers have raced in stock cars with success and stock car racers have ran at Indy in IndyCars with success, as well,” he said.

“Those opportunities and conversations about what might happen in the future still continue today, and we’ll hear about that with Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson, who’s going to be testing an IndyCar (on July 8 with Chip Ganassi Racing), and I think that this opportunity to have the two series share the same venue can really ignite and be a catalyst to seeing the drivers cross discipline.”

Read Also:

Kevin Harvick, a two-time winner of the Brickyard 400, said the combo weekend was “a huge step for racing.”

“We all want to see racing be successful and I think this is definitely a great step for both series to be in the same venue and bring our fans together and show both sides that it is not about picking sides,” he said.

“It is about watching a great show and being a part of a great event.”

Next article
Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”

Previous article

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”

trending Today

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
Formula 1 / Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace
Super GT / Super GT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

My job in F1: TV commentator David Croft
Formula 1 / Formula 1

My job in F1: TV commentator David Croft

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ocon: "Everything was going against me" for F1 return

Latest news

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”
IndyCar / IndyCar

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”

Dr. Rose Mattioli, co-founder of Pocono Raceway, dies at 92
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Dr. Rose Mattioli, co-founder of Pocono Raceway, dies at 92

Denny Hamlin is "at the sweet spot of his career" - Gabehart
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin is "at the sweet spot of his career" - Gabehart

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock

2
Formula 1

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

3
Formula 1

Red Bull "best prepared" for new F1 season since 2013

4
Formula 1

Red Bull junior Daruvala eyeing F1 race seat in 2021

2h
5
Super GT

TOM'S drivers concerned by Honda's "scary" test pace

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS
NAS

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”
IndyCar

Daly, Pagenaud: IndyCar, NASCAR double-header at IMS is “awesome”

Dr. Rose Mattioli, co-founder of Pocono Raceway, dies at 92
NAS

Dr. Rose Mattioli, co-founder of Pocono Raceway, dies at 92

Denny Hamlin is "at the sweet spot of his career" - Gabehart
NAS

Denny Hamlin is "at the sweet spot of his career" - Gabehart

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.