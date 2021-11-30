Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup News

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR

By:

The city of Nashville has reached a deal to to renovate and modernize the Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR competition.

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway have reached a deal to bring the 117-year-old race track back to the NASCAR calendar.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the mayor, government officials and Nashville community to breathe new life in the legendary Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports and Bristol Motor Speedway. “In addition to bringing major NASCAR series races back to the historic facility, we’ll create a calendar for local racing and special events that generates a positive economic impact for the region.”

 

The NASCAR Cup Series competed at the legendary track from 1958 to 1984 with the Xfinity and Truck Series both running their final races there in 2000. NASCAR returned to the Nashville market in 2021 with the addition of Nashville Superspeedway to the Cup Series schedule. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said of the deal: “I still remember the first time I came to the Fairgrounds to race. I fell in love with the place after the first lap. Nashville Fairgrounds is a historic and iconic venue, and Bristol Motor Speedway is the very best partner to continue that storied history. I’m looking forward to witnessing the next chapter in the life of this historic landmark.”

Per the proposal, BMS would lease, manage and operate the fairgrounds race track for a 30-year term. They will install state-of-the-art sound mitigation components and rebuild grandstand seating for up to 30,000 race fans. That and other details are listed below:

  • BMS would lease, manage, and operate the city-owned Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for a 30-year term.
  • The Metro Sports Authority will issue 30-year revenue bonds to finance the speedway renovation.
  • BMS will install state-of-the-art sound mitigation components during track renovation and reduce track practice rentals to 20 days per year – a combination that will reduce sound impacts to surrounding neighborhoods by 50 percent, according to analysis conducted by Wrightson Johnson Haddon & Williams, an international acoustics engineering firm.
  • Revenue streams to pay for the speedway renovation include rent payments, user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, sponsorship agreements, and event revenue.
  • The proposal limits race and practice dates and addresses other quality of life issues that were raised during more than two dozen community meetings conducted by BMS and the Fair Board over the last few months.
  • The proposal is contingent on use of "guaranteed maximum price" construction contracts to eliminate the risk of construction cost overruns.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the mayor, government officials and Nashville community to breathe new life in the legendary Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports and BMS. “In addition to bringing major NASCAR series races back to the historic facility, we’ll create a calendar for local racing and special events that generates a positive economic impact for the region.”

However, not everyone is on board with the proposal. Council member Colby Sledge, who represents the fairgrounds district, told the (Nashville) Tennessean: "As far as I'm concerned, nothing has changed. There's no deal here, there's nothing more than a press release."

shares
comments

Related video

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
Previous article

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
23XI Racing reveals crew chief lineup, new hires for 2022
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals crew chief lineup, new hires for 2022

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

New deal aims to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds for NASCAR

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Todd Gilliland lands full-time NASCAR Cup drive with Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to compete in Nitro RallyCross finale

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.