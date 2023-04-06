Subscribe
Previous / Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR enacts several changes to its appeals process

In response to conflicting results in two recent appeals, NASCAR issued a rulebook bulletin Thursday revising how the appeals process is handled moving forward.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR enacts several changes to its appeals process
Listen to this article

Over the last week, two different three-member National Motorsport Appeals Panels found that four Hendrick Motorsports Cup teams and one from Kaulig Racing had made unapproved modifications to a single-source part (hood louvers).

However, one panel rescinded the points penalties entirely for the Hendrick teams while the other panel made only a modest reduction for Kaulig although both were found to have committed the same violation.

Read Also:

In order avoid future conflicting results, NASCAR issued some revisions to its appeals process outlined in its series’ rulebooks.

The biggest change is as follows: “The Appeals Panel (and Final Appeal Officer) may not completely remove any element of the originally assessed penalty provided in the Penalty Notice as defined in Rule Book Section 10.5.2 Determination of Penalties; modifications to a penalty are limited to the minimum and maximum ranges as listed in the Rule Book.”

In other words, if an appeals panel (or the Final Appeals Officer) finds a team committed the infraction charged, it can no longer eliminate any part of the penalty, it can only modify it between the minimum and maximum penalty ranges.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

 

In the case of Hendrick Motorsports, the four teams would still have had points penalties, but the amount could have been reduced, much like what took place in the Kaulig appeal.

An appeals panel or the Final Appeals Officer can still find a team did not commit the infraction charged and then overturn the entirety of the penalty or penalties.

In addition, NASCAR now has the right to publish the justification given by an appeals panel or Final Appeals Officer for modifying or rescinding any penalty.

Section 11.29.A was modified to read: “NASCAR shall have the right to publish any decision of the Appeals Panel/FAO, including without limitation, the names of the parties involved and the Appeals Panel/FAO justification for modifying or rescinding a Penalty.”

Until today, only the decision was published by a panel or the Final Appeals Officer, no reason or reasons are listed for the action that is taken.

The changes issued Thursday – and which take effective immediately – have been under discussion for some time but took on a greater importance as a result of the conflicting rulings over the past week, sources told Motorsport.com.

shares
comments

Format revealed for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin

Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup

Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin Appeals panel upholds all penalties against Denny Hamlin

Appeals panel upholds most NASCAR penalties to Kaulig Racing

Appeals panel upholds most NASCAR penalties to Kaulig Racing

NASCAR Cup

Appeals panel upholds most NASCAR penalties to Kaulig Racing Appeals panel upholds most NASCAR penalties to Kaulig Racing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.