NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
NASCAR has released stage lengths for the 2021 season.
Take a look at the stage lengths for the 2021 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series seasons. The Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will again have an extra stage due to the length of the race.
NASCAR Cup Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|Daytona International Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Daytona International Speedway Road Course
|16
|34
|70
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Phoenix Raceway
|75
|190
|312
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|325
|Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
|75
|150
|250
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Richmond Raceway
|80
|235
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|188
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Darlington Speedway
|90
|185
|293
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|100
|200
|Stage 3: 300 / Final Stage: 400
|Sonoma Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Nashville Superspeedway
|90
|185
|300
|Pocono Raceway
|25
|77
|130
|Pocono Raceway
|30
|85
|140
|Road America
|14
|29
|62
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|260
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|185
|301
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|15
|35
|82
|Michigan International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Daytona International Speedway
|50
|100
|160
|Darlington Raceway
|115
|230
|367
|Richmond Raceway
|80
|235
|400
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|188
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|25
|50
|109
|Texas Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|334
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Phoenix Raceway
|75
|190
|312
NASCAR Xfinity Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|120
|Daytona International Speedway Road Course
|15
|30
|52
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|25
|50
|75
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Nashville Superspeedway
|45
|95
|188
|Pocono Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Road America
|14
|29
|45
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|82
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|20
|40
|62
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|125
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|20
|40
|67
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Kansas Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|100
|Daytona International Speedway Road Course
|12
|25
|44
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|130
|Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
|40
|90
|150
|Richmond Raceway
|70
|140
|250
|Kansas Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Texas Motor Speedway
|35
|70
|147
|Nashville Superspeedway
|45
|95
|150
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|60
|Knoxville Speedway
|40
|90
|150
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|45
|72
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|55
|110
|160
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|64
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|200
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|30
|60
|134
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|94
|Martinsville Speedway
|50
|100
|200
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|150
Playoff races in bold
