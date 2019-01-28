Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR prohibits all members from gambling on its events

shares
comments
NASCAR prohibits all members from gambling on its events
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
59m ago

NASCAR unveiled a new policy on Monday that prohibits all members from participating in legal or illegal gambling activities related to its events.

Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil and Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Miller Lite green flag start
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Red White & Blue and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil lead the field at the start
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro SunEnergy1 and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Flavor Vote Winner green flag start
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Throwback Toyota Camry and Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar start
Starting grid
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express green flag start

The policy, which covers all personnel who hold a NASCAR license, says members shall not “engage, nor attempt to engage” in any legal or illegal gambling activity in which NASCAR is involved, including (but not limited to) its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoor Truck series.

The policy also prohibits the same conduct “that in the judgment of NASCAR could represent the potential for a conflict of interest, unsportsmanlike conduct, or other action(s) detrimental to stock car auto racing or NASCAR.”

The new policy applies to all gambling activities including those available in any gaming facility, casino, lottery gaming facility, race track gaming facility, on the internet or electronically, or in all other establishments and locations.

The policy also prohibits members from engaging in any legal or illegal gambling activity related to off-track actions, such as team-driver signings, race locations, disciplinary matters or proposition bets.

In October, NASCAR president Steve Phelps first said the sanctioning body would likely implement gambling guidelines in its 2019 rulebooks.

That same month, Dover International Speedway opened its on-site betting kiosk and became the first track to allow sports gambling on its property.

Protecting the sport's integrity

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a 1992 federal law that barred state-authorized sports gambling, opened the door for states beyond Nevada to legalize sports betting.

NASCAR Members are also required to report potential violations of the policy "at the first available opportunity, whether they are directly involved with the matter or should have reasonably been aware of the matter."

NASCAR also issued the following statement after updating its rulebook, "As legalized Sports Gambling expands across the country, the NASCAR industry will adapt accordingly while continuing to protect our greatest asset - the integrity of NASCAR competition. We’ve partnered with a global leader, Sportradar Integrity Services, to develop a comprehensive Sports Gambling policy in the NASCAR Rule Book that protects the integrity of NASCAR competition and provides the industry with tools on how to comply."

In regards to fantasy games, the policy states, "NASCAR members are permitted to engage in fantasy games relating to any event in which NASCAR is involved ... but shall not accept prizes with a value in excess of $250 in any such fantasy games."

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc could make Vettel face "tough decision" on future
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc could make Vettel face "tough decision" on future

4h ago
Rea dominates Portimao WSBK testing Article
World Superbike

Rea dominates Portimao WSBK testing

Alonso wanted Rolex 24 to be stopped while second Article
IMSA

Alonso wanted Rolex 24 to be stopped while second

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
NASCAR prohibits all members from gambling on its events
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR prohibits all members from gambling on its events

Kevin Harvick named Richard Petty Driver of the Year
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick named Richard Petty Driver of the Year

Quin Houff taking big leap to Cup series with Spire Motorsports
NASCAR Cup

Quin Houff taking big leap to Cup series with Spire Motorsports

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.