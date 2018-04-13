NASCAR Mailbag: Pressing questions

Welcome back to another edition of the NASCAR Mailbag.

Hello mailbag. My question involves tires and qualifying. As a follower of multiple racing series', I am curious why NASCAR likes tires cold, while F1 uses tire warmers to heat their tires, and NHRA does burnouts to make the tires stick better? – From Ken

Ken, according to NASCAR, they want all teams to be on equal footing and use the tires as provided by Goodyear. NASCAR doesn't want anything to artificially alter them and potentially give one team an advantage. - Jim Utter

Yes the cars that can't get pass tech why don't NASCAR park them on pit road during practice like they did Joey Logano last year. – From Tim

Tim, they still get parked, they just cut 15 minutes from the end of their sessions instead of beginning. And they no longer have to sit on pit road, they just go to the garage since their practice is over. - Jim Utter

I find the race to the stage end to be exciting, then they throw a caution which essentially stops the race for up to ten minutes. What was exciting is quickly deflated. Why a caution? – From Philip

Philip, the caution is given to the field to allow for pit stops and also to award points for the top 10 finishers in the stage and the stage winner. The caution rarely lasts 10 minutes and NASCAR tires to get the pit stop in and line up straightened out within four to six laps. - Tim Southers

