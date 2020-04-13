NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR investigating use of racial slur by driver Kyle Larson

shares
comments
NASCAR investigating use of racial slur by driver Kyle Larson
By:
Apr 13, 2020, 1:58 PM

NASCAR is investigating an incident in which Cup Series driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur during a live-stream broadcast of a virtual race Sunday evening.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night, “Monza Madness,” featuring more than 60 entries and put together by fellow drivers Landon Cassill and Garrett Smithley, when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter during the pre-race practice session.

Larson was broadcasting his participation on his Twitch live stream and during a check of his microphone, he said, “You can't hear me?” That was followed by, “Hey …” and the N-word.

Those also on his channel chimed in, with “Wow” and “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud,” “Yep, we heard that” and “Yikes.”

NASCAR issued the following statement on Monday morning:

“NASCAR is aware of insensitive language used by a driver during an iRacing event on Sunday, and is currently gathering more information.”

As of the writing of this story, there has been no comment from Larson nor his team regarding the incident.

Fans participating in the broadcast chats spent most of the time during the race talking about Larson and once the event was over, social media was covered with clips of Larson’s words and comments – mostly negative – about his use of the racial epithet.

In 2013, NASCAR indefinitely suspended driver Jeremy Clements, who competes in what is now the Xfinity Series, for using a racial slur in an interview. He ended up missing two races and took part in diversity training before being reinstated.

Larson’s issue came one week after driver Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor for abruptly quitting an official NASCAR virtual racing event that was televised live nationally. He had been involved in three accidents in the first 12 laps of the 150-lap event and had already used up his two “resets.

Read Also:

Next article
Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Previous article

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
