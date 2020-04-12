Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

shares
comments
Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
By:
Apr 12, 2020, 5:24 PM

His sim racing has expanded this year, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he isn’t sure how long his limited real-world racing career will last beyond this year.

Earnhardt, who retired from fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2017 season, took part in his first virtual IndyCar Series race on Saturday, finishing third in an event at the virtual Michigan International Speedway, part of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Earnhardt has also been participating in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series as both NASCAR IndyCar schedules remain on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also:

Following his third-place finish Saturday, Earnhardt was asked if his new participation in a virtual IndyCar event fostered a desire to compete in a real one.

“No, I probably wouldn’t. For the most part my driving days are over,” Earnhardt, 45, said. “I have a few events left in me. I don’t know how many of those Xfinity races I’ll be running beyond this year.”

Since leaving fulltime competition, Earnhardt has continued to run at least one Xfinity Series race a year with his JR Motorsports organization in addition to his role as a commentator for NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage.

What's ahead on the actual track for Dale?

In 2018, he competed at Richmond, Va., and finished fourth. Last season, he ran at Darlington, S.C., and finished fifth. He was scheduled to compete this year at Homestead-Miami Speedway but that race has since been postponed due to the pandemic.

Even adding additional sim racing events is getting difficult, Earnhardt said. He and his wife, Amy, are expecting their second child this year.

“I believe I'm pushing my luck to add more racing to my schedule,” he said. “As much as I would love to sit on the sim rig every single day, compete and Twitch stream and do all those things, I need to be a dad and help her at this particular time especially.”

As a longtime avid sim racer, Earnhardt still got immense pleasure from competing with many of IndyCar’s biggest stars in a virtual race.

“For me, I mean, I guess it’s okay (not to drive in a real event) to be honest. This is a dream come true, to have all the real world guys on the computer,” he said. “That’s where I’ve been for two decades.

“This is awesome to have all these guys, whether they all 100-percent really loved and wanted to be there, it’s awesome that they’re all competing and we’re having these races broadcast on network television in front of so many people.

“The reaction generally from the population and public is, ‘Man, I’d love to have the real thing,’ but this is pretty good. I’ll watch this until we get the real thing back.”

Earnhardt also believes the virtual racing IndyCar and NASCAR have provided to fans has been an entertaining distraction with no live sports currently in operation.

“Just for a moment you get to forget about everything that’s going on out there,” he said. “Hopefully, that's the same feeling that a lot of people get when they tune in and watch or races on NBCSN.

“For a minute things feel good. When it’s over you snap back into reality and have to start trying to stay healthy and keep up the regimen that you have to say healthy, wait for this thing to play itself out.”

Read Also:

Next article
Dale Jr. hopes to 'stay out of trouble' in virtual IndyCar race

Previous article

Dale Jr. hopes to 'stay out of trouble' in virtual IndyCar race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , Esports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The car that changed Formula 1 history

2
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

3
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss death: His greatest drives ranked

2h
4
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss death: Motorsport world pays tribute

5
Formula 1

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NAS

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Dale Jr. hopes to 'stay out of trouble' in virtual IndyCar race
eSpt

Dale Jr. hopes to 'stay out of trouble' in virtual IndyCar race

Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville
eSpt

Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible
NAS

Nelson Piquet Jr. says NASCAR return possible

Jimmie Johnson "still pretty much" on path toward retirement
NAS

Jimmie Johnson "still pretty much" on path toward retirement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.