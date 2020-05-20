NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II / Breaking news

NASCAR at Darlington will not start on time due to rain

By:
May 20, 2020, 9:23 PM

Once again persistent rain in South Carolina is threatening to disrupt NASCAR’s continued return to live racing.

A second day of heavy rain and thunderstorms has delayed the start of Wednesday night’s Toyota 500k, which is slated to be just the second live NASCAR event to take place since the sport was put on hiatus in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With approximately an hour to go before the scheduled green flag, rain continued at Darlington Raceway. With temperatures in the low 60s and very high humidity, it will likely take at least 90 minutes to dry the track for competition once it has stopped raining.

Read Also:

Sunday’s Cup race – won by Kevin Harvick – was the first live NASCAR event since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. The following week, all professional sports were shut down as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States.

In recent weeks, the state governments in North and South Carolina have loosened their stay-at-home orders which allowed NASCAR to schedule several race events at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway over the next two weeks but without fans in attendance.

Read Also:

The Xfinity Series will compete at Darlington at noon ET Thursday (Fox Sports 1), a race that was postponed from Tuesday night, also due to persistent heavy rain. The next Cup Series event is the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Should Wednesday night’s Toyota 500k end up being postponed, it will be rescheduled for 7p.m. ET Thursday and broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Rain threatens to halt NASCAR's return to action

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington II
Author Jim Utter

