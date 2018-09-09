Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Dale Jr. on retirement: "I work so much more than I did as a driver"

shares
comments
Dale Jr. on retirement:
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 9, 2018, 10:29 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he’s not sure he can call what he’s doing now in NASCAR “retirement.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Grand Marshal
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte
Grand Marshal, Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. with Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide crew member
Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Earnhardt – a 15-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award – has had his plate full since stepping away from fulltime NASCAR competition at the end of last season.

He has put in a lot of work in his new role as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports as well his continued ownership role at JR Motorsports.

Earnhardt is also a new father to daughter, Isla, and this weekend was given the opportunity to drive the Chevrolet pace car for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I don’t know that I call it retirement any more. I work so much more now than I did as a driver. We have so many things going on – stuff that I would sort of put on the shelf when I was driving,” Earnhardt said.

“When I was a driver, people assumed I had no time for anything else, or I was focused on nothing but the driving and everything else had to wait. Now, I haven’t learned how to say ‘no’ yet. Just saying yes to everything that sounds good.”

In addition to his NBC work, there’s also expansion of his Whiskey River bar franchise and spending time on his car dealerships in Tallahassee, Fla.

“We have about half dozen projects that are going on right now that are need something weekly,” he said. “It just goes and goes and goes.

“So, it has been crazy busy, but at the same time rewarding. It is really rewarding and a lot of fun. I’m glad I’m at the track. I love being at the track. I want to be at the track.

“This is a great opportunity for me to feel like I still play a small role in the sport, and be around the sport. It’s turned out to be more fun that I thought it could be.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
Brickyard 400 postponed after weekend washout at IMS

Previous article

Brickyard 400 postponed after weekend washout at IMS

Next article

Brickyard 400: Clint Bowyer wins Stage 1; Truex out early

Brickyard 400: Clint Bowyer wins Stage 1; Truex out early
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Author Jim Utter
Article type Interview

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.