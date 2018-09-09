Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

Brickyard 400 postponed after weekend washout at IMS

Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Sep 9, 2018, 6:30 PM

Not a single on-track session for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series was able to get underway this weekend due to remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon dumping rain on Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 25th running of the Brickyard 400 has been postponed due to persistent rain that has haltered all on-track activity throughout the weekend.

The race has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. ET Monday. Due to the lack of track time and inclement weather, the race will have two competition cautions on Lap 10 and Lap 30 during the opening stage.

The field has been set by owner's points with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick sharing the front row.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. ET as part of a Monday doubleheader with the Cup Series.

Both races will be broadcasted on NBCSN.

Take a virtual lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet of Chase Elliott, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3. The game is available now and you can order it today.

la # Driver 4506 Time Gap Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota      
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford      
3 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota      
4 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford      
5 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford      
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford      
7 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet      
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford      
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford      
10 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota      
11 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet      
12 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford      
13 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota      
14 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet      
15 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet      
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford      
17 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet      
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet      
19 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford      
20 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota      
21 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet      
22 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet      
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet      
24 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet      
25 38 United States David Ragan  Ford      
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford      
27 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet      
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet      
29 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford      
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet      
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford      
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet      
33 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet      
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet      
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota      
36 51 United States David Starr  Ford      
37 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota      
38 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet      
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota      
40 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Breaking news

