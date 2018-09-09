Brickyard 400 postponed after weekend washout at IMS
Not a single on-track session for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series was able to get underway this weekend due to remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon dumping rain on Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 25th running of the Brickyard 400 has been postponed due to persistent rain that has haltered all on-track activity throughout the weekend.
The race has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. ET Monday. Due to the lack of track time and inclement weather, the race will have two competition cautions on Lap 10 and Lap 30 during the opening stage.
The field has been set by owner's points with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick sharing the front row.
The Xfinity race is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. ET as part of a Monday doubleheader with the Cup Series.
Both races will be broadcasted on NBCSN.
|la
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Time
|Gap
|Mph
|1
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|2
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|3
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|4
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|5
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|6
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|7
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|8
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|9
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|11
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|12
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|13
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|14
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|15
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|16
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|17
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|18
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|19
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|20
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|21
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|22
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|23
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|24
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|25
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|27
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|28
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|29
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|Ford
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|31
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|32
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|33
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|34
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|35
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|36
|51
|David Starr
|Ford
|37
|96
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|38
|7
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|40
|52
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
