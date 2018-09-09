Brickyard 400 postponed after weekend washout at IMS

The 25th running of the Brickyard 400 has been postponed due to persistent rain that has haltered all on-track activity throughout the weekend.

The race has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. ET Monday. Due to the lack of track time and inclement weather, the race will have two competition cautions on Lap 10 and Lap 30 during the opening stage.

The field has been set by owner's points with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick sharing the front row.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. ET as part of a Monday doubleheader with the Cup Series.

Both races will be broadcasted on NBCSN.

Take a virtual lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet of Chase Elliott, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3. The game is available now and you can order it today.