'Comfortable' in NASCAR, Briscoe returns to dirt racing roots

Listen to this article

Taking a page out of the Kyle Larson playbook – the reigning Cup Series champion who also races numerous dirt events each year – Briscoe is set to vastly expand his own non-NASCAR racing schedule.

While the 27-year-old native of Mitchell, Ind., has run a couple dirt races at most the past few years in addition to his NASCAR schedule, his primary focus has been on his fulltime rides, first in the Xfinity and then the Cup series beginning last year.

Now with support from his Stewart-Hass Racing team, a growing confidence from success on the track and now some important financial backing, Briscoe is embarking on a daunting schedule of 25 or so dirt events this year, racing both in familiar classes and some new ones.

The new adventure even has a cool nickname: “The Chase’N Dirt Tour.”

“In 2018, that part-time year I did in NASCAR, I ran like 25 to 30 dirt races but from then on, 2019, 2020, I didn’t run anything other than the Chili Bowl. In 2021, I think I ran two sprint car races and that was it,” Briscoe told Motorsport.com.

“I just wanted to focus on the pavement side. I didn’t feel like I was really established as a NASCAR driver. I feel a lot more comfortable now than I was at that point of my career. Now I feel like I have my feet on the ground a little bit more.

“The (outside) racing was definitely something I still wanted to do but I didn’t want it to be my main focus, I wanted it to be the NASCAR stuff first.”

Mahindra Ag North America signed on with SHR last December to become the primary sponsor of Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford this season.

While Mahindra did announce at the time it would also sponsor Briscoe’s entry in the 2022 Chili Bowl, this week the Houston-based company agreed it to serve as the primary sponsor of Chase Briscoe Racing for a round of summer dirt racing.

Beginning with this weekend’s 360 sprints at the Talladega (Ala.) Short Track, Briscoe will compete in a series of more than 25 races in five different classes of dirt racing that includes midgets, sprint and late models.

Briscoe now has the NASCAR career of which he dreamed and the opportunity to continue to compete in the racing that originally drew him to the sport.

“Mahindra has been an amazing partner for myself and Stewart-Haas Racing and now doing the grassroots stuff with them, it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I probably would have run about five races on my own this year but the dirt late model, the micro (sprints) and stuff like that, there’s no way without Mahindra I’d be doing all that. They have definitely made a lot of things possible that I wouldn’t have been able to do on my own.

“I can’t express how excited I am to try all these things.”

Back to his roots

Dirt racing isn’t just a hobby for Briscoe, it’s how he grew up – literally.

Briscoe is a third-generation racer whose career began on dirt tracks in and around Indiana. SHR co-owner Tony Stewart raced with Briscoe’s dad, Kevin, in USAC sprint cars and in non-wing cars. Chase’s grandfather, Richard, worked as a car owner for drivers like Rich Vogler and Dave Blaney.

Stewart witnessed Chase come up through the open-wheel ranks of sprint cars and midgets on his way to NASCAR, just as Stewart did in the mid-1990s on his way to IndyCar and then NASCAR.

Dirt racing is how Briscoe learned to drive and what propelled him into his stock car career, where he’s found success in every series in which he’s competed.

Briscoe won six races and the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2016; won a pair of races in the Truck Series and finished sixth in the series standings in 2017; and he has 11 Xfinity wins in 85 starts dating back to 2018.

After claiming rookie of the year honors in Cup in 2021, Briscoe won his first series race earlier this year at Phoenix and is currently 10th in the points standings and virtually assured a berth in the playoffs.

While Briscoe was hesitant for a while to venture outside NASCAR competition while still proving himself, he now believes the additional racing can do nothing but make him an even better driver.

“NASCAR is my primary focus but I do think going and running other things does make you a better race car driver. With the landscape we find ourselves in now where you get 15 minutes of

practice when you show up, I think getting to race as much as you can helps make you better on Sundays,” he said.

“Obviously, with the success that Larson has had and a couple of the other guys, I think it’s opened the owners’ eyes – and even the drivers’ eyes – a little bit more to go run other things.”

Briscoe said SHR, and especially Stewart, has always encouraged him to race so long as it didn’t detract from his Cup Series schedule.

“I’ve tried to be smart about my schedule and where I’m running. Sprint-car wise I stayed away from the big tracks, focused more on the little bullrings and made my schedule where I’m not racing much after Fridays,” he said.

“Tony has been a huge advocate for racing as much as you can because he thinks it makes you better.”

Fitting in

For Briscoe, the start to the 2022 Cup season – including his first career win – has been the motivating factor in seeking a return to the racing that launched his career.

“Anytime you run up front consistently, you feel more secure and you feel like you’re needed or wanted. To keep running up front this season is the one thing that has really helped me from a confidence standpoint,” he said.

“It’s not been just one week we’ve been up front. Outside of one or two weeks, we’ve been in the top-five most of the races. We don’t always finish up there. We might have something crazy happen at the end.

“But I feel my team believes in me a lot. I don’t feel like I have to sell myself to my team guys anymore. They believe in me and the whole company believes in me, which is a really good feeling to have.”

Even today, it’s hard for Briscoe to believe he was still searching for his first NASCAR ride less than seven years ago.

There was even a time during the 2018 season when he felt he was going to lose the part-time Xfinity Series opportunity that had been provided him by Ford and Roush Racing.

But after several sub-par races, Briscoe won on the Charlotte Roval that fall and was signed to a fulltime ride co-owned by SHR and Fred Biagi for the 2019 season.

Briscoe won again in 2019 and finished fifth in the series standings. In 2020, he led the series with nine victories and finished fourth in the standings. SHR signed him to drive for its No. 14 Cup team – a ride that once belonged to Stewart – beginning in 2021.

“It’s humbling. It was just about 6 ½ years ago I was volunteering and trying to do whatever I could to race,” he said. “Now to be in the Cup Series, but not just in the Cup Series but driving for the team and the car you always wanted to drive for.

“Getting to do all these different things – things I would never in a million years thought I’d be able to do. It’s a little overwhelming at times but also a lot of fun.

“In just these last three to five months and not just at the race track, all those things – having a family, having fans recognize you more, all of it – it’s just crazy.”

Chase’N Dirt Tour

(confirmed dates)

April 22 Talladega dirt (360 sprint)

April 23 Talladega dirt (360 sprint)

April 27 Brownstown (late model)

May 11 Charlotte (late model)

May 12 Charlotte (late model)

May 23 Millbridge (midget)

May 24 Millbridge (midget)

June 1 Tri City (late model)

June 3 Tri City late model & 410 sprint)

July 1 Plymouth (410 sprint)

July 2 TBA (410 sprint)

July 27 Indianapolis (midget)

July 28 Indianapolis (midget)