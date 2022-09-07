Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup News

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires

NASCAR has announced new updates in hopes of further combating the issue of fires on the Next Car cars.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
Listen to this article

At Darlington, Kevin Harvick's car burst into flames due to apparent rubber build-up on the headers that ignited. 

Other cars have caught fire in recent weeks, although for varying reasons. Another issue seems to be the exhaust getting moved/bent after contact, and catching the foam inside the door panel aflame. 

After Chris Buescher and Joey Logano's fires at Indianapolis, NASCAR then required an exhaust shroud at the exhaust tip.

Nonetheless, a frustrated Harvick called out NASCAR and took aim at the new car. “What a disaster for no reason," he said. "We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car and here we are in the pits with a burned up car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy-ass parts.”

He also suggested that the sanctioning body "don't care" about fixing the issue.

NASCAR responded on Tuesday, and called the fires "unacceptable" while also promising to address it with haste. 

Read Also:

This latest update is effective immediately, and will be put in place for the race in Kansas this weekend. 

Below is the exact release, detailing the changes with accompanying diagrams:

Intumescent Coatings

Optional Intumescent coatings complying with SFI 54.1 (for example, TEMPROTEX F1ER) are permitted for the underside of the Lower Crush Panels, inside the Exhaust Cover Panels and the upper surface of the Rocker Box. These locations are shown below.

Front Weight Box/Splitter Seal

Mandatory A lateral seal/dam must be installed between the back of the front clip weight box and the top of the splitter panel (location shown below). This seal must extend laterally to the width of the engine panel. The purpose of this dam is to reduce the migration of tire debris from the splitter area.

 

Back Stop Panel Material

Mandatory The lower front section of the right side back stop panel must be trimmed as indicated. The section that is removed must be replaced by a 14 gauge stainless steel panel. The steel panel must be mounted inboard of the polymer panel. Files for the stainless steel panel and the trimmed version of the polymer panel are attached. The trim line for the polymer panel is 1” below the fastener centerline, as shown below.

 

Exhaust Installation

Using any joint adjustment available in the exhaust assembly, it is recommended that the clearance between the exhaust and the floor of the rocker box is maximized.

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start
Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start
North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
