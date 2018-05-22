Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup All-StarNASCAR CupAll-StarMore events
NASCAR Cup All-Star Breaking news

Harvick: All-Star Race package created racing reminiscent of IROC

0 shares
Harvick: All-Star Race package created racing reminiscent of IROC
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Discount Tire Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Hawk/Carlisle, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro SunEnergy1, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's and Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's M&M's Red Nose Day, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's, Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry ARRIS
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank spins
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Hawk/Carlisle
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil, A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger ClickList and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Hawk/Carlisle
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's M&M's Red Nose Day
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Discount Tire, Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops, Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's M&M's
Get alerts
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
22/05/2018 11:22

The All-Star Race aero package resulted in 38 green-flag passes for the lead, compared to zero during the 2017 event.

The package, which consisted of front air ducts, larger rear spoilers and restrictor-plates, was well-received. The leader was never able to get too far away and the majority of the field was bunched together which created non-stop action throughout the field.

"I hate to admit it but the package was kind of fun, at times anyways," said Kyle Larson. "I'd hate to go this slow every week, but I think for select tracks, it was pretty good. Here at Charlotte it was fun. Not sure what other tracks it would be good at right now, but from my seat it was a good time."

Denny Hamlin described the racing produced as a sort of hybrid between your usual speedway racing and the pack racing one would expect to see at a superspeedway such as Daytona and Talladega.

“I thought it was more similar to a normal open race – mile-and-a-half, but you had to be smart like you would at a superspeedway," explained Hamlin. "It was a mix of the both and obviously I thought it was a great show and I thought the racing was fun to watch and be a part of. We’ll see where it takes us in the future.”

But like Larson, Hamlin says the package isn't a panacea to improve the racing everywhere. It won't work at all tracks.

“I think every track has a different characteristics and different things that can work for it. Obviously you don’t want to put restrictor plates on anything that we already – a mile or less – that would just really kill the racing. I think there could be a fight there with the car owners wanting to have simpler rules for all the race tracks. It’s tough to say, obviously we want the best race for the fans and that’s the most important thing. Whatever they want us to do, we’ll do.”

The package was used during the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Brickyard where it was considered a success. It will again be utilized later this year in June at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

Race-winner Kevin Harvick said of the package: “A lot of pushing and shoving. It reminded me a lot of IROC (International Race of Champions) racing back in the day. We will see what everybody thinks and go from there.”

Chase Elliott took a more measured approach to the package, highlighting both the pros and cons. “Yeah, I actually had some fun really. It was different for sure, but it wasn’t all bad, I don’t guess. Obviously, there was way more potential to crash and what not, which is I guess good and bad depending upon who you are. If you are sitting at home and watching it was probably fun because we are all close.

"If we see this package more, I’m sure you will see some more torn up cars too. And I’m sure the teams will get better at building and preparing for it too, but proud of our night. To be able to come from last to fifth and I get the fan vote and end up coming home with a top five wasn’t all bad.”

The race featured five cautions for incidents, including an eight-car pileup towards the end of the third stage.

Read Also:

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event All-Star
Track Charlotte Motor Speedway
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Denny Hamlin , Kyle Larson , Chase Elliott
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup All-StarNASCAR CupAll-StarMore events