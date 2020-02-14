Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Third Practice in
18 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Race report

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

shares
comments
Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 2:29 AM

Joey Logano got some help from fellow Ford driver Aric Almirola to win the first of two Daytona 500 qualifying races on Thursday night.

With two of 60 laps remaining, Almirola shoved Logano into the lead and the Ford drivers provided some protective cover on the last lap as Logano cruised to the win.

It’s the fourth victory by a Ford driver in the last five Daytona 500 qualifying races.

“It feels so good,” Logano said. “Obviously, it’s the Duels, not the Daytona 500, but momentum is momentum. T.J. (Majors, his spotter) does such a great job up on the roof understanding the draft.

“I’ve been working with this new group here. They’ve been working together but I’m new with them and it’s been a good partnership so far. It’s been pretty seamless working out some of the kinks last week and being able to come to Victory Lane at Daytona.

“Winning anything at Daytona is such a big deal.”

Ryan Newman finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five.

With the win, Logano will line up third in Sunday’s Daytona 500, while Almirola will line up fifth.

Reed Sorenson finished 18th and one lap down but it was enough to claim the final spot in the 500 for non-charter teams from the first qualifying race.

Stenhouse, who started on the pole by virtue of his top speed in Sunday’s qualifying, led the first 23 laps until he and a contingent of fellow Chevrolets elected to pit.

Toyotas came the next lap but Martin Truex Jr. overshot his pit box and made contact with Christopher Bell, who was also pitting.

“I was staying with (Hamlin) my bad,” Truex said over his team radio.

On Lap 26 with the Fords yet to pit, Bowyer led the way.

On Lap 30, while exiting Turn 4 and attempting to head to pit road, Ryan Blaney hit Daniel Suarez as Blaney tried to move down the track to bring out the first caution of the race.

 

The Fords completed their pit stops under the caution and when the race resumed on Lap 38, Stenhouse was back in the lead followed by Chase Elliott, Newman and Logano.

With a push from Almirola on the high side, Logano powered into the lead on Lap 39. Stenhouse was able to work his way back to the front on the following lap.

Another push from Almirola sent Logano back to the point on Lap 41.

With help from Stenhouse and Elliott, Austin Dillon moved into the lead on Lap 44, only to see Logano reclaim the top spot one lap later.

With 10 laps remaining in the race, Logano maintained his hold on the lead, followed by Almirola, Newman, Keselowski and Bowyer. Stenhouse was the top non-Ford, at seventh.

After 55 laps, Logano and Almirola remained out front of the field.

With two laps remaining, Stenhouse got shove past Logano to retake the lead.

Newman had to start the race from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments made to his No. 6 Ford.

Read Also:

Next article
Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

Previous article

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

Next article

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Third Practice Starts in
18 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
Second Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
Qualifying
Fri 14 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
Duel 1
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
Duel 2
Fri 14 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
Final Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
Race
Fri 14 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren addressing midfield weaknesses with MCL35

2
WEC

Rebellion to quit motorsport after Le Mans

3
Supercars

Supercars won't play New Zealand blame game

4
Other open wheel

Barrichello to make Albert Park return, Bathurst debut

5
Formula 1

Renault/Mercedes "agreed" what secrets Ocon can bring over

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win
NAS

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win
NAS

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash
NAS

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'
NAS

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect
NAS

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.