Logano "pretty stoked" with second after eventful race
For much of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Joey Logano couldn’t even see the front of field, let alone think about contending for the win.
Logano was at a disadvantage from the beginning, having to start the race from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments after his Penske team discovered a water leak in his No. 22 Ford on Sunday morning.
With passing at a premium, Logano even fell a lap down in the first stage and remained mired in the middle of pack for a majority of the race.
However, Logano saw his fortunes turn late in the race, thanks to back-to-back cautions that followed a round of green-flag pit stops that flipped race strategy on its head.
When many lead-lap cars pit under caution on Lap 346, Logano and three others elected to remain on the track and he led the way on the restart on Lap 355.
Logano even drove away from the field for several laps until Larson, who took two new tires on his last stop, finally caught him. After a side-by-side battle, Larson emerged with the lead with 29 laps to go and drove away to a 4.142-second win.
“At one point in the race I would have been just happy to finish on the lead lap,” Logano said. “Paul (Wolfe, crew chief) did a good job of getting some good changes to the (car) to where it got competitive.
“We just needed track position. Was able to stay out and get a lucky caution there during a green flag cycle. Stayed out again when everyone pitted and put us on the front row and a shot to win the race.”
Logano, who admits he does not like to lose, wasn’t overly upset with ultimately falling short on the victory.
“I tried holding off Larson as long as I could. I didn’t have a fighting chance there. He drove away from me so quick, but he was pretty patient,” he said. “I knew I was going to get bumped. That was the only way he was going to go by me was he was going to have to get physical. Nothing wrong with that.
“Overall, there’s days when you are mad about second. Today is not one of those. Today is when you are pretty stoked that you finished a little better than I thought we were going to.”
Logano runner-up finish continued and up-and-down season for the reigning champion. He already has a win and five top-10 finishes in the first nine races but he’s also finished 28th or worse three times.
Latest news
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.