Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Busch “didn’t see the sense” in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck Next / NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 Interview

Logano on Daytona 500: "The game is not as simple as it used to be"

Joey Logano agrees with many others there is much in NASCAR superspeedway racing out of one’s control, but still sees a benefit in working to improve in the areas the driver can make a difference.

Jim Utter
By:
Logano on Daytona 500: "The game is not as simple as it used to be"
Listen to this article

Logano, the reigning Cup champion, has experienced highs and lows in superspeedway racing, from winning the Daytona 500 in 2015 to triggering a multi-car wreck in another with a badly timed block.

In fact, he hasn’t finished on the lead lap of the 500 since 2019, when he led 11 laps ended up fourth.

On Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway, Logano added a victory in his 150-mile qualifying race to his Daytona resume and will start third in Sunday’s 500 in his No. 22 Penske Racing Ford. It’s his third career win in the Duels (he also won in 2019 and 2020).

Read Also:

“It’s all about how much effort you’re willing to put into something. I don’t think anybody at Penske looks at speedway racing as a luck thing. Sometimes you just have bad placement,” he said.

“But the majority of it is if you can control some things or you can keep yourself towards the front. If you get wrecked in the front, you get wrecked in the front. Like what are you going to do?

“But I think you can still put yourself up there with doing things correctly.”

Always learning

Logano said the process of learning the ins and outs of superspeedway racing never ends and he has often relied on a “group effort” – combining lessons learned from each of his Penske teammates prior to each race.

“Now everybody has like their own style. Like (Ryan) Blaney’s style out there is significantly different than mine and what I’m willing to do compared to what he’s willing to do. We drive our cars two completely different ways in the draft,” he said.

“But Blaney has done a great job at finishing up front and winning these things, as well. There’s more than one way to do this, and Blaney has kind of found his way that works for him.

“The game is not as simple as it used to be. It evolves. It evolves so quickly. This draft is never the same two races in a row, no matter if the rules are different or the same.”

The choose rule changes the game

An added wrinkle into the equation this year got its first test – albeit a brief one – on Thursday night as NASCAR is now utilizing the choose rule on restarts for superspeedways and road courses.

Those tracks were previously exempt from the rule which was first adapted beginning in 2020.

Logano believes that could alter some team’s choices in Sunday’s race, which in recent seasons has featured strategy dictated more by the various manufacturers working together.

“I would say the difference with the speedway choose is teammates. Like do you line up with your teammate? Do you take the shortest lane? Which lane do you think typically goes better?” he said.

“It's closer to 50/50 than it is at other tracks. It’s not as black and white as it is at other tracks where you can go back and look at restarts and look at history and say, ‘Well, this lane is definitely better.’

“Now it’s kind of like, ‘What’s the alliances around you and what are you willing to do to get with each other? Are you willing to give up a row to be with your teammate and is that worth doing that?’ Those are the questions you have to ask now.”

Many of the decisions needed to be made by a driver are split-second, and particularly in superspeedway races that can easily mean a choice between victory and a wreck.

“You’ve got to put all the stuff into the equation and say, okay, what is right here? You don’t have a lot of time to think about it because a lot of those decisions are going to be a reaction off of what happened right in front of you,” Logano said.

“Your spotter has got to be on point of understanding as a team what you want and then reacting quickly because as a driver you can’t see the choose good enough on what everybody is doing there.

“It makes it tricky for sure, really hard.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch “didn’t see the sense” in pushes that led to Daytona 500 Duel wreck

NASCAR reveals race livery for Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours entry
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

NASCAR Truck
Daytona

Rain cuts short Daytona Truck race Zane Smith takes rain-shortened NASCAR Truck win at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson tops 500 practice Jimmie Johnson tops Daytona 500 practice in NASCAR return

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Joey Logano More from
Joey Logano
Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

2023 Daytona 500 starting lineup Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Logano wins NASCAR Duel 1; Zane Smith makes Daytona 500 field

Logano wins NASCAR Duel 1; Zane Smith makes Daytona 500 field

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Logano wins Duel No. 1 at Daytona Logano wins NASCAR Duel 1; Zane Smith makes Daytona 500 field

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Logano crew chief reveals key points Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times

Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times

IndyCar

Chevy on first hybrid test for 2024 Chevy: Initial hybrid test is about learning, not lap times

Rick Mears, retirement and his IndyCar “comeback”

Rick Mears, retirement and his IndyCar “comeback”

IndyCar

Mears, retirement and his “comeback” Rick Mears, retirement and his IndyCar “comeback”

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for WEC Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

WEC

Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry Cadillac will "work around" lack of European testing "handicap" for WEC entry

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

Formula 1

Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie Hamilton in the process of selecting Brad Pitt’s co-star for F1 movie

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.