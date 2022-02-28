Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon" Next / Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club News

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"

Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Auto Club Speedway didn’t lack controversy.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Prior to holding off Austin Dillon to secure the win in Sunday’s race, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series series champion found himself battling Joey Logano and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the lead with just under 20 of 200 laps remaining.

Larson had been side-drafting Logano when he shot up the track and pinched Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet into the outside wall. Elliott had been making a charge on the outside lane to the lead.

Elliott immediately fell off the pace and eventually spun out on Lap 192. He finished 26th.

Elliott was incensed at the time, saying over his team radio, “What (expletive) is he doing, man? It wasn’t even close.”

And then prior to his spin, “It’s probably going to break again before the end of the race. But I don’t really give a (expletive) who is leading the race.”

Larson's side of the story

Asked about the incident after his win, Larson maintained he didn’t know anyone was approaching him from the outside.

“Joey did a good job on the bottom (lane), and then we were side-drafting each other, and I’m not even looking in my mirror at that point because all I’m worried about is Joey and I’m looking out of my A-post window,” Larson said.

“I had a run, so I went to peel off, and as soon as I peeled off, my spotter (Tyler Monn) is yelling, ‘Outside! Outside! Outside!’ And I had no clue (Elliott) was even coming.”

Larson called the episode “an honest mistake.” His spotter posted the following message on Twitter, taking full responsibility for the contact:

 

“I should have had more awareness in my mirror. My spotter could have told me he was coming with a big run, and we would have avoided that mess,” he said. “I would have probably not been side drafting on Joey as hard as I was. I would have been more so protecting on Chase than worrying about Joey.

“It happened, and I hate that it did. I know they’re upset. But we’ll talk, and hopefully we’ll get on the same page. I would never run into my teammate or block him that aggressively and that late on purpose.”

Elliott's frustrating day

As for Elliott, he had little to say after the race, making only brief comments to couple reporters.

He did speak individually to his crew chief, Alan Gustafson; Jeff Andrews, the general manager of Hendrick Motorsports; and Chad Knaus, Hendrick’s vice president of competition, about the incident before leaving pit road.

Asked how the organization would handle the situation between the teammates, Andrews said, “I think certainly nothing intentional there by Kyle, and I think we’ll go back – I know we’ll go back and talk about it in our meetings tomorrow and Tuesday, and we’ll look at all the facts and we’ll look at what happened and we’ll talk about it as a company.

“At the end of the day we’re going to – as we always do, we’ll do the right things for the company and get ready to go to Las Vegas in a good spot for really everybody.”

shares
comments

Related video

Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon"
Previous article

Suarez defiant in defeat: "We're going to win a few races very soon"
Next article

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Three things we learned from the Fontana NASCAR Cup race Auto Club
NASCAR Cup

Three things we learned from the Fontana NASCAR Cup race

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race Auto Club
NASCAR Cup

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Larson More from
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate Auto Club
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson takes Fontana Cup win after run-in with teammate

Kyle Larson wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Phoenix II Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman: Limited practice time "big challenge" at Fontana Auto Club
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman: Limited practice time "big challenge" at Fontana

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Three members of Gilliland's FRM team suspended for losing a wheel
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Three members of Gilliland's FRM team suspended for losing a wheel

Three things we learned from the Fontana NASCAR Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Three things we learned from the Fontana NASCAR Cup race

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Pit crews were "the story of the day" at Fontana Cup race

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson on Elliott incident: "It happened, and I hate that it did"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.