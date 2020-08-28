NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

shares
comments
Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
By:

Kyle Busch is already locked into this season’s NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but not how he has traditionally done so.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Snickers
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Fudge Brownie
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Fudge Brownie
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Mini's
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Race winner and Champion Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M'
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race winner and Champion Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M'

Busch, the reigning series champion, has yet to earn a victory in the 2020 season. In now his 16th fulltime year in the Cup Series, Busch has never reached the 26th race of the season without at least one victory.

It’s an unprecedented situation for Busch and stands out not only because he is coming off a championship season but also because his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, has amassed six victories already this year.

Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway is the last chance for a driver to “win” their way into the playoffs and a final opportunity for Busch to enter defense of his title off the momentum of a win.

Winning at Daytona

Superspeedway races, however, are also the most unpredictable, where drivers have much less say in controlling the outcome.

“For us, you still want to win everywhere you go, every single week. To win at Daytona is always cool. It’s definitely special,” Busch said. “It’s the birthplace of NASCAR – the superspeedway aspect of it.

“I definitely love going there. It’s hot, it’s slick, and you can make the most out of yourself as a driver and what you’ve got in the car. We won there in 2008 and I’m hoping we can get a win this weekend.”

Also notable in Busch’s performance this season has been the No. 18 Toyota team’s inability to run up front.

Chances of defending 2019 title

Through 25 races, Busch has led 214 laps. Only twice in his Cup career has he led less than 500 laps in a season, with the fewest being 362 in his 2005 rookie year.

Not being in the hunt for victories on a weekly basis is what gives Busch pause on his ability to improve his performance in the playoffs.

“I have no expectations. Just take every event as it comes to us, every opportunity that comes to us, try to do what we can do,” he said. “There’s really no expectations. It’s just a matter of being really, really far behind.

“We’re going to start every single one of these playoff scenarios behind the eight ball, basically on the outside looking in. We’re going to have to do everything right. In a perfect world you win races in each of those rounds to push you all the way through to the final round, you’re good at Phoenix.

“That’s kind of the name of the game. If we can Tony Stewart it, hopefully that will be what we can do.”

In 2011, Stewart failed to win a race in the regular season but still qualified for the playoffs. He then went on to win five of the 10 playoff races and his third series championship.

Behind on bonus points

NASCAR’s current playoff system now provides playoff points for stage wins and race victories during the season, giving teams a bonus for winning and consistency.

The lack of those bonus points in the playoffs is why Busch knows he’ll be fighting from behind the likes of Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

“Earlier this year (we had) plenty of top-fives, top-10s, none of them wins. That’s where the frustration sets in, not getting the wins,” Busch said.

“Seeing your teammates, even though they’re good, fast, they have it all under control. I also want to be one of those teammates winning races. We’re kind of missing the boat on that unfortunately.”

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

Previous article

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss

McLaren goes experimental to get 2021 F1 head start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren goes experimental to get 2021 F1 head start

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda not as close to me as before in MotoGP

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Bahrain 'oval' is the kind of innovation F1 needs

Latest news

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

3h
3
Formula 1

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss

1h
4
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen tops FP2 from Ricciardo

5
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Latest news

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
NAS

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing
NAS

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR not ignoring 'evil acts' by racing

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27
NAS

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car
NAS

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car

Latest videos

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover 01:55
NASCAR Cup

Saturday date with ‘Miles the Monster’ sees Hamlin deliver at Dover

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win 01:14
NASCAR Cup

Johnson on recent slump: ‘Time is running out’ to win

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.