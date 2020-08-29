What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Daytona today?
Daytona International Speedway hosts the regular season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series Saturday night where the 16-driver playoff field will be finalized.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The race will be 400 miles, 160 laps and split into three stages (50-50-60).
Denny Hamlin won February's Daytona 500 at the superspeedway, but Justin Haey took a shock win in the 400-miler last year as rain cut the race short. Haley also won Friday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race as his Kaulig Racing teammates Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger collided in the final corner.
Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Date: Saturday, August 29, 2020
Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
Location: Daytona International Speedway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Martin Truex Jr.
Although there will be several drivers trying to win their way into the playoffs, the points battle remains tight with Matt DiBenedetto nine points up and William Byron on the bubble, just four points ahead of his teammate Jimmie Johnson.
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Daytona International Speedway
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|5
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|22
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|23
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|GoFas Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|29
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|36
|Ross Chastain
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|James Davison
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|BeardMotorsports
