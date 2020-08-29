Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
10 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
19 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
23 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
25 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing
26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
27 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
28 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
29 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
32 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
33 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
35 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
36 Ross Chastain 77 Spire Motorsports
37 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 Brendan Gaughan 62 BeardMotorsports