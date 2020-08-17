NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Breaking news

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

shares
comments
By:
By:
Aug 17, 2020, 12:29 AM

An unexpected call produced a surprise NASCAR Cup Series debut for Kaz Grala and perhaps an even more shocking result.

Austin Dillon, who drives the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, tested positive Friday for COVID-19 after experiencing some mild symptoms.

Read Also:

That prompted the need for a substitute driver this weekend but because the series was making its inaugural start on the Daytona Road Course, drivers this weekend were allowed to compete in only one event.

RCR’s options became limited and it couldn’t use A.J. Allmendinger – who the team had tapped as a relief driver during the pandemic – since he competed in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. RCR turned instead to the 21-year-old Grala, who has made two starts with the team in the Xfinity Series this season.

Grala's impressive debut

After starting from the rear of the field because of the driver change, Grala worked his way into the top-10 late in Sunday’s race and emerged with an impressive seventh-place in his unplanned series debut.

“It certainly was an honor to get the call from Richard Childress and drive his iconic No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet. I honestly had a blast,” Grala said. “These Cup cars have so much power, which I really enjoyed. Today exceeded my expectations.

“My goal was to come in today, run all the laps, not tear anything up, and get a top-30 finish so this is certainly far above my wildest dreams. Justin Alexander (crew chief) called an excellent strategic race, which really helped us get up there and compete inside the top-20 most of the day.

“We were able to lead laps in my NASCAR Cup Series debut, and it was fun to mix it up with some of my childhood heroes.”

While no driver in the field received any practice or testing on the 3.57-mile, 14-turn course prior to the weekend, Grala was on par with everyone else in the field, aside from his late notice that he was going to participate.

Getting the job done

But by the end of the race, he felt comfortable enough to make some aggressive moves to gain positions while also trying to preserve a respectable series debut.

“Before the last caution, I made a bold, three-wide move on a restart, which got us a ton of positions. I don’t really know what I was thinking, but it worked and put us around 12th,” he said.

“We were in pretty good shape with some fresher tires than the guys ahead of us and opted to stay out under the last caution. We were able to pick off a few more of those guys to finish comfortably inside the top-10.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for giving me this opportunity: Richard, American Ethanol, and Chevrolet. Today was a dream come true and I hope I made everyone in Welcome, all of the guys on the No. 3 team, Austin Dillon and all of RCR’s partners proud."

Read Also:

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

Previous article

Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

Next article

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps

Hamlin just wanted to keep Elliott 'honest' in final laps
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Drivers Kaz Grala
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

