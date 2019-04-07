Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Race report

Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol

shares
comments
Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol
By:
35m ago

Joey Logano cruised to the Stage 2 win at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, his third stage win of the 2019 season.

Logano easily held off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney with Ryan Newman ending up in third, Keselowski fourth and Kyle Busch in fifth.

Also collecting stage points were Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Keselowski was the first off pit road and took over the race lead when the race returned to green on Lap 136. Logano was second, Jimmie Johnson third and Kyle Busch fourth.

On Lap 145, Logano got around Keselowski off Turn 4 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 90 laps remaining in the second stage, Logano had built a 1.5-second lead over Keselowski followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Blaney.

With just under 50 laps to go in the stage, Logano continued to hold a more than 1-second lead over Keselowski. Chase Elliott, who started on the pole, was in front of Logano trying not to go a lap down.

Elliott finally went a lap down on Lap 209.

On Lap 212, Matt Tifft spun in Turn 1 after what appeared to be contact from Elliott to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Logano was the first off pit road.

 

On the restart on Lap 220, Logano was followed by Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Truex.

Truex quickly moved up to the runner-up position after the restart as Keselowski dropped back. In three laps, Keselowski had fallen to back to sixth.

With 20 laps to go in the second stage, Logano maintained a small lead over Truex followed by Blaney and Newman.

On Lap 238, Blaney passed Truex and moved into the second position.

With two laps left in the stage, Truex dropped down to pit road with an apparent loose wheel.

Read Also:

Next article
Ty Dillon takes photo-finish win in dramatic Stage 1 at Bristol

Previous article

Ty Dillon takes photo-finish win in dramatic Stage 1 at Bristol

Next article

Early accident ends top-10 streak for Aric Almirola

Early accident ends top-10 streak for Aric Almirola
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Chilton stripped of victory in BTCC opener Brands Hatch
BTCC / Breaking news

Chilton stripped of victory in BTCC opener

1h ago
Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures Article
NASCAR Cup

Harvick faces severe penalties from Bristol inspection failures

New IndyCar engine could be delayed to help lure third OEM Article
IndyCar

New IndyCar engine could be delayed to help lure third OEM

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Early accident ends top-10 streak for Aric Almirola
NASCAR Cup

Early accident ends top-10 streak for Aric Almirola

Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano cruises to Stage 2 win at Bristol

Ty Dillon takes photo-finish win in dramatic Stage 1 at Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon takes photo-finish win in dramatic Stage 1 at Bristol

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.