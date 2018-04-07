Global
NASCAR Cup Texas Practice report

Jimmie Johnson fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
07/04/2018 06:47

Jimmie Johnson, looking to end the longest winless streak of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, was fastest in Saturday’s abbreviated final practice session at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas is a good place for Johnson to get back in Victory Lane – he owns seven wins at the track including in this race one year ago.

Johnson is trying to snap a 29-race winless streak. His most victory came at Dover, Del., last June.

Heavy mist and cold temperatures (in the mid-30s) made the track difficult to dry and drivers only got about 20 minutes in the final session.

Johnson made three laps and immediately after posting his best average lap speed of 198.143 mph, crew chief Chad Knaus called him back to the garage.

“We’re done,” Knaus said over the No. 48 team’s radio, “Let’s get ready to race.”

Kevin Harvick, who won last fall’s Texas race ended up second fastest (197.984 mph) while Daniel Suarez – who was fastest in Saturday’s first session – was third-fastest (197.780 mph).

Pole-winner Kurt Busch was fourth-fastest and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who wrecked his primary car in the first practice session, was able to get on track with his backup car to make six laps. He ended up with the 26th-fastest speed.

“Good thing getting this thing back (on track), that was huge,” Stenhouse said over his team radio. “We’ll be good for tomorrow.”

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 3 27.253     198.143
2 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 14 27.275 0.022 0.022 197.984
3 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 19 27.303 0.050 0.028 197.780
4 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 22 27.306 0.053 0.003 197.759
5 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 11 27.326 0.073 0.020 197.614
6 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 30 27.329 0.076 0.003 197.592
7 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 10 27.332 0.079 0.003 197.571
8 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 3 27.335 0.082 0.003 197.549
9 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 15 27.338 0.085 0.003 197.527
10 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 28 27.430 0.177 0.092 196.865
11 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 20 27.442 0.189 0.012 196.779
12 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 21 27.453 0.200 0.011 196.700
13 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 11 27.468 0.215 0.015 196.592
14 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 17 27.513 0.260 0.045 196.271
15 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 13 27.519 0.266 0.006 196.228
16 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 10 27.520 0.267 0.001 196.221
17 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 10 27.525 0.272 0.005 196.185
18 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 20 27.540 0.287 0.015 196.078
19 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 18 27.545 0.292 0.005 196.043
20 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 21 27.588 0.335 0.043 195.737
21 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 19 27.603 0.350 0.015 195.631
22 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 11 27.635 0.382 0.032 195.404
23 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 9 27.656 0.403 0.021 195.256
24 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 24 27.658 0.405 0.002 195.242
25 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 22 27.692 0.439 0.034 195.002
26 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 6 27.697 0.444 0.005 194.967
27 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 13 27.709 0.456 0.012 194.883
28 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 13 27.742 0.489 0.033 194.651
29 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 12 27.981 0.728 0.239 192.988
30 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 1 28.026 0.773 0.045 192.678
31 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 13 28.503 1.250 0.477 189.454
32 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 6 28.539 1.286 0.036 189.215
33 51 united_states Harrison Rhodes  Chevrolet 8 28.706 1.453 0.167 188.114
34 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 11 28.785 1.532 0.079 187.598

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas
Track Texas Motor Speedway
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Article type Practice report
To the NASCAR Cup main page
