NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Could Jimmie Johnson be next to end a long winless streak?

shares
comments
Could Jimmie Johnson be next to end a long winless streak?
By:
Oct 7, 2019, 5:41 PM

Kyle Larson ended a long winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at Dover. Could Jimmie Johnson be next?

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro UniFirst, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil/Autotrader
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

The signs are certainly there.

Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team showed plenty of speed this past weekend at Dover, where he has won a NASCAR record 11 times.

He ended up finishing eighth, but it was his third consecutive top-10 finish, coming on the heels of a 10th at Richmond and ninth last weekend on the Charlotte Roval.

“I felt like we had a shot (at the win). When we were in clean air, our lap times were great. Just as everyone experienced, it was really tough to pass,” Johnson, 44, said. “We had a few things that set us back and lost track position throughout the day. 

“But we had a really fast race car. We were able to pass some, which I don’t think many could pass at all. All in all, it was a good day. We ran better than eighth for most of it, but we just couldn’t finish higher.”

Read Also:

Sunday’s finish also marked the first Johnson has had three consecutive top-10 finishes since late in the 2016 season – which even dates back to before the start of his current career-worst 89-race winless streak.

While he agrees he and new crew chief Cliff Daniels have upped the performance of late, Johnson isn’t content on simply running well.

“I mean we’re here to win the race and that’s where my heart and mind is. Throughout the day, I felt like we did have pace at times to run for the lead if we could just cycle through all the pit stops to get there,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, we had some things happen on pit road. 

“I had to avoid cars coming out of stalls and it just set me back. Coming in 4th and coming out 9th, I think the way it all worked out with the pit box location, I lost positions during each pit stop. So, just really tough to recover from that. 

“I’m disappointed, but in my heart, I know we’re going the right way.”

Johnson believes the next best opportunity to showcase the improvement he and Hendrick Motorsports have made will be at Kansas Speedway in two weeks.

“I think Kansas we’re really excited for and feel like we can control our own destiny. The high downforce tracks, the Hendrick cars have been more competitive,” he said. “I know we are all excited to get back to Kansas and build off of what we’ve had the last month or two.”

Next article
Playoff standings shaken up by Dover mechanical gremlins

Previous article

Playoff standings shaken up by Dover mechanical gremlins
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Dover II

Dover II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 4 Oct
13:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 4 Oct
15:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 5 Oct
13:35
13:35
Race Sun 6 Oct
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren split a "lost opportunity"

2
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

4
Formula 1

Haas needs "thinking hat" to deal with prize money drop

5
MotoGP

Marquez, Honda in advanced talks over new contract

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Could Jimmie Johnson be next to end a long winless streak?
NAS

Could Jimmie Johnson be next to end a long winless streak?

Playoff standings shaken up by Dover mechanical gremlins
NAS

Playoff standings shaken up by Dover mechanical gremlins

Denny Hamlin to Logano: “You’ve got to get out of the way"
NAS

Denny Hamlin to Logano: “You’ve got to get out of the way"

Kyle Larson ends 75-race winless streak with Dover victory
NAS

Kyle Larson ends 75-race winless streak with Dover victory

Truex takes advantage of slower traffic, wins Stage 2 at Dover
NAS

Truex takes advantage of slower traffic, wins Stage 2 at Dover

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.