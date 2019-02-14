Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus join FOX broadcast team in 2019

By:
1h ago

Kevin Harvick to lead a ‘Drivers Only’ broadcast once again for FOX Sports for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

But along with the usual suspects for the drivers only broadcast, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief Chad Knaus join the party in select races.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will be in the booth for the NXS season-opener Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, then Johnson will join the broadcast team the next week in Atlanta.

Harvick will be in the booth with Johnson along with FOX play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander. He expands his broadcast schedule in 2019 as lead analyst in a total of seven races.

“I’ve enjoyed calling NASCAR Xfinity Series races for FOX Sports more than I ever imagined I would, so I am looking forward to adding even more this year,” Harvick said. “I’ve made no secret of the fact I can see broadcasting in my future after racing, so this is a cool opportunity to branch out as the lead analyst and perhaps even offer some pointers to other drivers calling the races with me.”

Johnson is also looking forward to being a part of the broadcast team for the first time.

“I’m excited to come in and see the race from a different vantage point,” Johnson said. “I’ve been a big fan of Kevin’s work in the booth and feel like we’re going to have a great time and add a lot of detail to the race, so I’m excited to have that opportunity in Atlanta.”

Seven-time champion and crew chief for William Byron, Chad Knaus, makes his FOX Sports race broadcast debut at Talladega alongside Alexander and Harvick, while Bubba Wallace makes his inaugural analyst appearance at Michigan after making his pit road debut during last year’s FOX Sports “Drivers Only” broadcast.

In addition to Logano, Johnson and Wallace, 2012 champ Brad Keselowski, 2004 champion Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Regan Smith return to the booth this season. See complete schedule below.

FOX NASCAR driver analyst schedule - NASCAR Xfinity Series

Date

Location

Lead Analyst

Driver Analyst*

Race Start (ET) Network

2/16

Daytona International Speedway

Waltrip

Logano

2:30 PM/FS1

2/23

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Harvick

Johnson

2:00 PM/FS1

3/2

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Harvick

Keselowski

4:00 PM/FS1

3/9

ISM Raceway

Harvick

Jones

4:00 PM/FS1

3/16

Auto Club Speedway

Waltrip

Keselowski

5:00 PM/FS1

3/30

Texas Motor Speedway

Harvick

Dillon

1:00 PM/FS1

4/6

Bristol Motor Speedway

Harvick

Bowyer

1:00 PM/FS1

4/12

Richmond Raceway

Waltrip

Logano

7:00 PM/FS1

4/27

Talladega Superspeedway

Harvick

Knaus

1:00 PM/FS1

5/4

Dover International Speedway

Waltrip

Blaney

1:30 PM/FS1

5/25

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Drivers Only)

Harvick, Logano, Bowyer, Blaney, Jones, Keselowski Stenhouse Jr., Wallace, Knaus

  

1:00 PM/FS1

6/1

Pocono Raceway

Waltrip

Kurt Busch

1:00 PM/FS1

6/8

Michigan Int’l Speedway

Harvick

Wallace

1:30 PM/FS1

6/16

Iowa Speedway

Waltrip

Smith

5:30 PM/FS1

*Subject to change

 

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Jimmie Johnson
Author Tim Southers

