Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas Next / Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

By:

Kyle Larson’s first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2021 season was doubly special for his team owner, Rick Hendrick.

Hendrick, of course, had taken a chance hiring Larson in the offseason, vowing to sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet himself in order to provide Larson another opportunity to compete in the Cup series.

Larson, 28, was fired from his Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 team last April for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event and was also indefinitely suspended by NASCAR at the time.

He was hired by Hendrick Motorsports to drive its No. 5 Chevrolet last October beginning with the 2021 season and was cleared to return to NASCAR racing activities beginning on Jan. 1.

Larson wasted little time showing the wisdom of Hendrick’s move, winning Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in just his fourth start with the organization.

Read Also:

“I didn’t really expect for it to come this quick because I just thought it would take more time to gel. But our cars are fast. He’s a champion really. I’m so lucky to have him,” Hendrick said. “To win in the fourth race, especially when you don’t have any practice, you just show up and race, it’s really been awesome.

“I think they’re going to have a lot of success together this year. If you look back at the road course, he had a shot to win that. If you show up and you run well, that’s half the battle.

“Nobody doubts Kyle’s ability.”

Honoring Ricky

Larson’s victory was also especially meaningful for Hendrick because it was the first time this season Larson drove the No. 5 adorned with HendrickCars.com livery which includes a paint scheme similar to one Rick’s late son, Ricky Hendrick, used in his brief NASCAR career.

“My wife and I were watching (the broadcast of the race). It was emotional. It was joy. It was so many things,” Hendrick said. “I love those colors. When we were going to be on the car, I mean, I wanted to run that paint scheme with that number. That meant a ton to me today and to my family just to honor our son.

“I love the paint scheme anyway. But Kyle made us proud today.”

Ricky Hendrick, 24 at the time, was one of 10 people killed in the Oct. 24, 2004, crash of an HMS plane into mountainous terrain in Stuart, Va., prior to a Cup race scheduled that day in Martinsville, Va.

Ricky had retired from driving in 2002 and was listed as the owner of two teams – Brick Vickers in the Cup Series and Kyle Busch in what is now the Xfinity Series.

“This win today in the No. 5 car with my son’s paint scheme on it was probably one of the most special races that I’ve ever watched,” Hendrick said.

“We still got work to do. We got work to do in the pits. You always want to improve. But we got good speed. The cars are handling well. All of these guys, from William (Byron) to Alex (Bowman), they’re all getting into another year. With their ages, they’re just going to get better.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Previous article

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Next article

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

33min
3
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

5h
4
MotoGP

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

1d
5
Formula 1

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

9h
Latest news
Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

33m
Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
NAS

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

1h
Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

3h
Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?
NAS

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

Mar 5, 2021
Kyle Larson "as fresh as ever" despite missing most of 2020
NAS

Kyle Larson "as fresh as ever" despite missing most of 2020

Mar 3, 2021
Latest videos
Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas 08:40:26
NASCAR Cup
45m

Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas 08:40:25
NASCAR Cup
3h

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’ 08:40:24
NASCAR Cup
3h

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 00:45
NASCAR Cup
Mar 5, 2021

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami 08:38:08
NASCAR Cup
Mar 4, 2021

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment" Las Vegas
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

A.J. Allmendinger holds off Hemric for Las Vegas Xfinity win

More from
Kyle Larson
Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

More from
Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron, Rudy Fugle reunite for 'taste' of victory

William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

William Byron comes from the back to win at Homestead

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll admits he "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: First Petronas SRT MotoGP laps felt “strange”

Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: F1's "terrifying" technology spend not justified

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The details that make Williams' new car worth a second look

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Latest news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.