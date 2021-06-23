Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
NASCAR Cup Analysis

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

By:

It certainly looks like Team Penske has had a solid season with all three of its NASCAR Cup Series drivers having won this year but looks can be deceiving.

Obviously, Penske is in a better position than many teams in that their drivers are qualified for the playoffs, but Penske still shares the same problem as the others – trying to catch up to Hendrick Motorsports.

Together, the four HMS drivers account for eight wins in the 17 races so far this season and that doesn’t include Kyle Larson’s victory in the All-Star Race as well.

Larson, himself, leads the series with four wins and has won four races in a row counting non-points all-star event, including dominating the inaugural Cup race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last weekend.

Read Also:

While Penske’s drivers – Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney – are in position to contend for the 2021 championship, they will need to close the gap on Hendrick to have a chance.

“Certainly, you get tired of going to the track every weekend not feeling like you have the opportunity to go out and dominate and win a race. That’s what we go there for and that’s not the case right now,” said Penske’s NASCAR competition director, Travis Geisler. “The point system definitely allows for the ability to close the gap.

“Last year, (Kevin Harvick) was kind of the example. You look at nine wins and really dominated the season and didn’t even have an opportunity to run for (the title) at Phoenix, so anything can happen and it usually does.”

Asked where the Hendrick teams are beating the Penske cars right now, Geisler responded, “Everywhere. That makes it easy to go work. You don’t have the kind of dominance that those guys have had over the past six weeks without just a pretty incredible combination of things.

“Everybody is always asking, ‘What is it? What do we need to work on?’ And it’s kind of like anything, it’s a lot of little things, it’s a lot of stuff in all different places.”

Geisler said Penske teams have been able to keep pace with some of the Hendrick teams at times, particularly William Byron, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

Larson surging ahead of his teammates

Larson, however, sometimes appears to have gapped even his teammates.

“Those (other) guys seem to be a lot more raceable or beatable,” he said. Larson “even has a margin on his teammates right now, so that’s all the things you look at and try to figure out what to go work on.

“Certainly, their engine program is really strong. It seems like they’re stuff is very well-suited for where we were racing. Some of the RPM ranges at the tracks we’ve been I think they’ve been

really strong and (Larson) has been able to put himself in another league from everybody else, so I think we’re all trying to learn off of the specifics of that right now.”

The key, Geisler said, is for Penske to focus its efforts to improve on its organization and not get overwhelmed with trying to figure out what Hendrick or any other team is doing or not doing.

“We’re all chasing them,” Geisler said of HMS. “I think also though you’ve got to look internally at what are your guys saying, what kind of feedback, what are your teams doing, what have you had success with in the past and go to work on your program.

“The best you can do when you’re trying to copy somebody is be just a little bit worse than them. You’re never going to be as good as somebody that you try to copy, so the only thing you can do is be the best version of yourself.”

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

While none of next nine races are on tracks that will make up the 10-race playoffs – starting with a doubleheader event this weekend at Pocono Raceway – any improvements will still help down the line.

“When it comes to competition level, right now it’s 110 percent I can promise you that,” Geisler said. “We’re not sitting here saying, ‘Well, it’s just the tracks. These tracks aren’t really in the playoffs.’

“The amount of speed that they have had week in and week out, it’s obvious that it doesn’t matter if we’re in the rain, if we’re at Sonoma, if we’re at Texas, if we’re at wherever you want to go race.

“Their package is really fast right now and (if we) close the gap at any of these tracks, (it) would feel like progress and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Previous article

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen

2d
Latest news
Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NAS

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

7m
Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Jun 21, 2021
Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville
Video Inside
NAS

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville

Jun 21, 2021
Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season
NAS

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season

Jun 21, 2021
Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Jun 20, 2021
Latest videos
Debate: No. 2 team behind Hendrick Motorsports 01:09
NASCAR Cup
19m

Debate: No. 2 team behind Hendrick Motorsports

Unbeatable: Kyle Larson wins third Cup Series race in a row 01:48
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Unbeatable: Kyle Larson wins third Cup Series race in a row

Larson reflects on dominating win at Nashville 01:28
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Larson reflects on dominating win at Nashville

Chastain scores career-best second-place finish at Nashville 01:35
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Chastain scores career-best second-place finish at Nashville

Three-peat: Larson wins third consecutive points race 00:52
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Three-peat: Larson wins third consecutive points race

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority" Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in F1 undercut to Verstappen

Latest news

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Almirola enjoys 'solid day' after difficult 2021 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.