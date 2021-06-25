Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

By:

Jack Ingram, a dominant short track racer and member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has died. He was 84.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

Ingram won three championships (1972-74) and 286 races in the Late Model Sportsman division, the precursor to today’s Xfinity Series. He won 31 races, five poles and two more championships (1982 and 1985) after the Sportsman series became the Busch (now Xfinity) Series.

Unlike many of the Xfinity Series’ full-time drivers today, generally up-and-comers, Ingram won both of his championships and all 31 wins between the ages of 45 and 50.

“I didn’t even start racing until I was 26,” Ingram said in a 2014 interview. “Heck, you couldn’t even start back then until you were at least 21.”

2014 inductee Jack Ingram

2014 inductee Jack Ingram

Photo by: Getty Images

In 2014, Ingram was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Tim Flock, Dale Jarrett, Maurice Petty and Fireball Roberts.

“First and foremost on behalf of the NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to Jack’s wife Aline and the entire Ingram family on the passing of Jack Ingram.,” Winston Kelley, the NASCAR Hall’s executive director, said in a statement. “Jack’s contributions, accomplishments and tenacity in NASCAR are legendary.

“Jack was among the Hall of Fame’s staunchest supporters, actively participating in literally every event he was asked to from groundbreaking and grand opening of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, to voting days and induction ceremonies prior to and after his induction, as well as the annual Darlington Raceway ‘Throwback’ weekend events with fellow Hall of Famers.

“NASCAR has lost a true racer’s racer and the NASCAR Hall of Fame team and I have lost a dedicated supporter and cherished friend. Jack’s legacy and incredible accomplishments and contributions in NASCAR will live in our minds, our hearts and our archives at the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever.”

Ingram earned the “Iron Man” nickname over Labor Day weekend in 1973, when he raced 1,750 miles in six races in five states over five days.

After Ingram was announced as one of the five members of the 2014 NASCAR Hall class, one of his biggest rivals during the prime of his career, Harry Gant, agreed to induct Ingram into the Hall.

The wins and championships meant a lot, Ingram said then, but Gant’s gesture meant more.

“It really is an honor,” Ingram said. “Harry was the best driver that I ever raced against, and we became good friends.”

shares
comments
Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

Previous article

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

22 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas F1 pitlane spin

32 min
3
Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

3 h
4
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

2 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

4 h
Latest news
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84
NAS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

13m
Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NAS

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

Jun 23, 2021
Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NAS

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Jun 23, 2021
Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Jun 21, 2021
Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville
Video Inside
NAS

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville

Jun 21, 2021
Latest videos
Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022 00:30
NASCAR Cup
Jun 23, 2021

Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022

Debate: No. 2 team behind Hendrick Motorsports 01:09
NASCAR Cup
Jun 23, 2021

Debate: No. 2 team behind Hendrick Motorsports

Unbeatable: Kyle Larson wins third Cup Series race in a row 01:48
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Unbeatable: Kyle Larson wins third Cup Series race in a row

Larson reflects on dominating win at Nashville 01:28
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Larson reflects on dominating win at Nashville

Chastain scores career-best second-place finish at Nashville 01:35
NASCAR Cup
Jun 21, 2021

Chastain scores career-best second-place finish at Nashville

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority" Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain rebounds for career-best finish at Nashville

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas F1 pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas F1 pitlane spin

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick, leaves FOX Sports

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "NASCAR has always been my No. 1 priority"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.