Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
4 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full:
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Breaking news

Hamlin says Toyota is "open for business" in Talladega draft

Hamlin says Toyota is "open for business" in Talladega draft
By:
Oct 14, 2019, 4:07 PM

Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin says there are no manufacturer orders from Toyota for today’s delayed NASCAR Cup race at Talladega.

Hamlin won this year’s Daytona 500 having benefited during the race from a drafting pact with the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. This was a counter-move against the massed Ford ranks that had promised to dominate the event thanks to their high numbers of fast cars in the draft.

Hamlin expects no favors in today's delayed race, however, as Chevrolet has made things clear to its drivers not to work with drivers from other manufacturers – even holding a meeting during the rain delay following Stage 1 of the race. And with only seven Toyotas in the field, Hamlin says he’s open to working with anyone from outside its ranks.

“We’re not too particular, and there are no team orders over on the Toyota side, so if you wanna work with us, we are open for business!” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “It’s almost good for us that we don’t have some big alliance because it allows us to race freely and do whatever moves we feel is necessary to get in front.

“There have been moments where you see four or five cars lined up with manufacturers but it’s really hard to keep it that way. If everyone wants to get up front, you’re going to have to use other guys at certain times to do that.”

Fellow Toyota driver Parker Kligerman, who’s driving a part-time schedule with Gaunt Brothers Racing, said it was frustrating to race against the massed ranks from other manufacturers in the middle of the pack.

He said: “It’s been interesting to go up against that Chevrolet juggernaut. It’s annoying because it’s not just fighting one guy, it’s five or six. And they don’t want to let you in because they’re all working in connection.

“But, in my position, I can just play spoiler, and get up in there, make moves to annoy them. Like Denny says, we’re open for business for anyone who wants to work with us.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Parker Kligerman
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
16:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
16:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

