NASCAR Cup race at Talladega postponed to Monday

Just as the first 55-lap stage came to an end with William Byron as the winner, rain - which had been threatening - began coming down hard.

NASCAR immediately put out the red flag and brought cars down pit road, without giving them a chance to pit. The track has no lights so the heavy rain and oncoming darkness forced the postponement of the conclusion of the race until Monday.

The race will resume at 2 p.m. ET Monday with the start of Stage 2. It will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.

When the race returns to caution on Monday, teams will likely all pit before Stage 2 goes green.