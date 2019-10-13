NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Breaking news

NASCAR Cup race at Talladega postponed to Monday

NASCAR Cup race at Talladega postponed to Monday
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 8:30 PM

NASCAR was able to start Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway but was unable to finish it.

Just as the first 55-lap stage came to an end with William Byron as the winner, rain - which had been threatening - began coming down hard. 
 

Read Also:

NASCAR immediately put out the red flag and brought cars down pit road, without giving them a chance to pit. The track has no lights so the heavy rain and oncoming darkness forced the postponement of the conclusion of the race until Monday.
 
The race will resume at 2 p.m. ET Monday with the start of Stage 2. It will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network.
 
When the race returns to caution on Monday, teams will likely all pit before Stage 2 goes green.
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Author Jim Utter

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
