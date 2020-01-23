General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

shares
comments
General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 2:52 PM

General Motors announced Thursday it will build a new 75,000-square-foot technical center in the Charlotte area to enhance the performance of its Chevrolet NASCAR and other GM racing teams.

Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger and Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
#18 Performance Tech Oreca FLM09 Chevrolet detail
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clover
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Night Vision, Ty Dillon, Germain Racing, Chevrolet Camaro GEICO
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide and Bayley Currey, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Belmont Classic Cars

The facility will be located in Concord, N.C., less than 10 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The new technical center will provide an opportunity to recruit potential GM employees from the growing pool of technical talent in the Charlotte area. 

It is expected to open by mid-2020.

“We’re thrilled to expand GM’s U.S. footprint by establishing a greater presence in Charlotte, a community that has become a racing and engineering mecca,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. 

“The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers. This will allow for improved collaboration as well as access to some of the industry’s best talent.”

Read Also:

GM hopes the new technical center will expand and enhance its support for its Chevrolet NASCAR race teams as well as other GM racing programs. The facility will feature Driver-in-the-Loop simulators, vehicle simulation, aero development and other practices designed to advance racing and production capabilities.

“Chevrolet and Cadillac Racing are two of the winningest brands in motorsports. This new facility will build upon their legacies and hopefully lead to even more success on the track,” said Campbell. 

“Racing helps us accelerate the development, performance and popularity of our cars and trucks across the world.”

Development technologies often make their way from the racing world to production vehicles. 

Computational Fluid Dynamics, scale model testing and rolling wind-tunnel testing were all pioneered in racing and are now used extensively in production vehicle development.

Next article
DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars

Previous article

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IMSA

Calderon "shocked" by first taste of sportscars

2h
2
Formula 1

Marko rules out further Red Bull F1 call-ups for ex-juniors

3
Formula 1

The Zandvoort lesson that F1 should pay attention to

3h
4
Formula 1

The secrets that show Mercedes F1 power is still king

5
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams
NAS

General Motors to build new tech center to support racing teams

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars
NSXF

DiBenedetto: Indy a "tough little road course" for Xfinity cars

Kevin Harvick: Running a modified race "on my bucket list"
NAS

Kevin Harvick: Running a modified race "on my bucket list"

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020
NAS

Daniel Suarez to join Gaunt Brothers Racing full-time in 2020

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car
NAS

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.