Subscribe
Previous / Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash Next / Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
NASCAR Cup / Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum News

FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel

Front Row Motorsports suffered a double DNF in the exhibition race due to a lack of fuel in the closing laps of the Clash.

Nick DeGroot
By:
FRM's double DNF in the Clash due to running out of fuel
Listen to this article

The second running of the revamped version of Clash in Los Angeles was slowed by 16 cautions during the 150-lap main event.

On lap 137, Michael McDowell brought out the caution as he attempted to make his way back to the pits, but couldn't quite complete the turn-in.

The reason behind the premature end to his race? The same reason his teammate, Todd Gilliland, fell out of the event soon after. Both the No. 34 and No. 38 Fords ran out of fuel.

McDowell and Gilliland made their way into the main event through the 50-lap last-chance qualifier, with McDowell actually winning his LCQ. That, along with all the caution laps in the main event (which did not count towards the race total), ended with both cars running out before the checkered flag.

The fuel miscalculation proved costly, with Gilliland finishing 23rd, and McDowell 24th. 

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Skills Ford

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Skills Ford

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

"We weren't allowed to refuel after the LCQ," explained Gilliland in his post-race comments. "There were then too many caution laps in The Clash and we ran out of fuel."

Added McDowell: “I don’t know how many laps under caution we ran, but obviously just a calculation running the LCQ and a heat race. We just didn’t anticipate running over 100 laps of caution, so that was unfortunate. It was a battle out there for sure.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bubba Wallace ‘got dumped’ by Austin Dillon in NASCAR Clash

Kyle Busch clarifies Mexico detainment over handgun discovery
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

NASCAR addresses Ty Gibbs car fire NASCAR says Ty Gibbs car fire an "isolated incident"

Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

NASCAR Cup

Preece impresses in SHR debut Preece after Clash showing: "It sucks giving them away"

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Michael McDowell More from
Michael McDowell
Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

NASCAR Cup
Dover

McDowell talks playoff chances Michael McDowell: "There's still a lot to come this year"

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

NASCAR Cup

Harris named McDowell's 2022 CC Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

NASCAR Cup
Homestead

McDowell: 'We shocked ourselves' McDowell on Homestead: "We kind of shocked ourselves"

Front Row Motorsports More from
Front Row Motorsports
FRM confirms third Daytona 500 entry and driver lineup shake-up

FRM confirms third Daytona 500 entry and driver lineup shake-up

NASCAR Cup

FRM confirms driver lineup shake-up FRM confirms third Daytona 500 entry and driver lineup shake-up

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

Zane Smith wins NASCAR Truck title Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale schedule 2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

Latest news

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

SUPC Supercars

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

IndyCar

Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10 Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

SUPC Supercars

Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

Misc Other open wheel

Goddard inks limited S5000 deal Goddard inks limited S5000 deal

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.