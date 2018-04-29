Five memorable NASCAR Cup finishes at Talladega

5. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins fourth in a row 1 / 5 Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after becoming the first driver to win four NASCAR Cup Series races in a row at the unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway. Dale Jr. swept both races in 2002 and 2003, a feat no driver has come close to since. Photo by: Robert LeSieur / LAT Images

4. 2010: Kevin Harvick edges Jamie McMurray 2 / 5 Talladega is known for close finishes and few were closer than Kevin Harvick cutting under Jamie McMurray in the tri-oval to win by just .011 seconds. Photo by: NASCAR Media

3. 2012: The Huge One 3 / 5 See that upside down car? That is Tony Stewart and he was less than half a lap away from victory when this massive wreck ensued. Over 20 cars were involved and Matt Kenseth was one of the few that escaped, winning the race. Photo by: Getty Images

2. 2011 Four-wide at the line 4 / 5 Four-by-four at the line! Jimmie Johnson edges Clint Bowyer, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Mark Martin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle in the closest win in the history of Talladega Superspeedway in a Cup Series race by just .002 of a second. Photo by: Ashley Dickerson, ASP Inc.