Every 1-2-3-4 finish in NASCAR history

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports became the first NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series team to finish 1-2-3-4 in a race. In fact, it was just the sixth NASCAR team in history to ever achieve the front four sweep across the three national divisions.

It's happened only once in both NASCAR O'Reilly and the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks, however it's happened four times in the top division.

Here's a recap of the history behind the rare feat, and the small handful of drivers and teams who can say they've done it:

NASCAR O'Reilly -- 2025 Indianapolis -- JR Motorsports

Carson Kvapil / 2. Justin Allgaier / 3. Ross Chastain / 4. Chase Elliott

Kvapil earned his first career win in historic fashion for the Earnhardt-owned team, winning at the Yard of Bricks in the first 1-2-3-4 finish ever in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. He narrowly held off veteran teammate Allgaier, while two Cup stars helped to solidify the top four sweep. Chastain finished third after leading the most laps, and Elliott came from the rear of the field to take fourth.

Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

NASCAR Truck -- 2021 Las Vegas -- ThorSport Racing

Christian Eckes / 2. Ben Rhodes / 3. Matt Crafton / 4. Johnny Sauter

Perhaps the most chaotic top four sweep. There were only two ThorSport trucks inside the top five for the final restart with four laps to go. As the field fanned out three-wide, Eckes took the lead with a push from Rhodes and Crafton on the top, and all three surged ahead of the pack. Sauter was battling three-wide for the fourth position at the white flag, clearing them and rounding out the 1-2-3-4.

Christian Eckes, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Curb Records, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Jack Links/Menards, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Bombardier LearJet 75 Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

NASCAR Cup -- 2021 Dover -- Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman / 2. Kyle Larson / 3. Chase Elliott / 4. William Byron

It's actually surprising HMS has only done this once, as they are the most successful team in NASCAR Cup Series history. They had complete control at the front of the field, with Bowman claiming victory after leading the final quarter of the race. The Hendrick team combined to lead 382 of 400 laps that day.

Alex Bowman after Dover 2021 win, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: James Gilbert via Getty Images

NASCAR Cup -- 2005 Homestead -- RFK Racing (then Roush Racing)

Greg Biffle / 2. Mark Martin / 3. Matt Kenseth / 4. Carl Edwards

Perhaps the most memorable of the front four sweeps. In the 2005 season finale, the Roush cars put on a show for the battle to win the race. Martin and Biffle battled side-by-side on the final lap, with Biffle edging ahead at the finish line in a dramatic photo finish. Just 0.017s separated them at the finish, which remains the closest Cup finish ever at Homestead.

Greg Biffle takes the checkered flag inches ahead of Mark Martin Photo by: Kurt Dahlstrom

NASCAR Cup -- 1957 North Wilkesboro -- DePaolo Engineering

Fireball Roberts / 2. Paul Goldsmith / 3. Ralph Moody / 4. Marvin Panch

It was almost half a century between the Roush sweep and the next one on this list. The Pete DePaolo-led team is also the only organization to ever do it twice. And yes, this is the same Pete DePaolo who won the 1920 Indianapolis 500. But as for the NASCAR sweep, no one was beating the NASCAR Hall of Famer, as Fireball led every single lap at North Wilkesboro. Three of these teammates stayed on the lead lap despite Fireball's dominance, with Panch one lap down in fourth.

NASCAR Cup -- 1956 Titusville road course -- DePaolo Engineering

Fireball Roberts / 2. Curtis Turner / 3. Marvin Panch 4. Ralph Moody

The first of two front four sweeps by the DePaolo team, and while this and the Wilkesboro sweep were held in different years, they were part of the same season. This race took place on December 30th, and Roberts again led the 1-2-3-4 for the team. Three of the four drivers involved were the same as the other DePaolo front four sweep. The DePaolo cars were the only four cars on the lead lap behind Roberts, and the rest of the field was one or more laps down. Goldsmith, who was driving for Smokey Yunick, led the first 27 of 56 laps at the 1.6-mile road course before a mechanical failure handed control to Roberts for the rest of the day.

Fireball Roberts with DePaolo Engineering No. 22 (picture is not from 1-2-3-4 win) Photo by: ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images