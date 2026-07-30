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NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Legacy Motor Club announces new investors, including Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan

The NASCAR Cup team announced several new names as part of its unique ownership group, including some IndyCar legends

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Legacy

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

The Legacy Motor Club team announced nearly a dozen new investors into its NASCAR Cup Series team on Thursday, including IndyCar legends Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, and Dario Franchitti.

As part of this new strategic ownership group, Legacy Motor Club previously announced Emmy Award-winning television host and restaurateur Guy Fieri, as well as three-time Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker.

But on Thursday, they added many new names to this growing investment group. Here is the full list:

  • Bryce Harper — 2x National League MVP, 8x MLB All-Star
  • Kelly Slater — 11x Surfing World Champion
  • Andy Roddick — US Open Champion, former World No.1
  • Darius Rucker — 3x Grammy Award winner, Grand Ole Opry member
  • Guy Fieri — Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur
  • Sam Byrne — Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of CrossHarbor Capital Partners
  • Scott Dixon — 6x IndyCar Champion, Indianapolis 500 winner
  • Dario Franchitti — 4x IndyCar Champion, 3x Indianapolis 500 winner
  • Tony Kanaan — IndyCar Champion, Indianapolis 500 winner
  • Jen Rubio — Co-Founder of Away; entrepreneur and builder of one of the defining modern direct-to-consumer brands
  • Chase Utley — World Series Champion, 6x MLB All-Star

The organization, co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, runs two chartered entries with the No. 42 of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 of Erik Jones. They are expected to expand to three full-time entries for the 2027 season.

“This is not a traditional ownership group,” said Johnson in a release from the team. “It is a collection of people who understand competition, leadership, innovation, storytelling, and how enduring organizations are built. They come from different worlds but share a common belief: that LEGACY can become something fundamentally different within motorsports and culture.” 

“Great organizations are built by people who understand what it takes to win — but also what it takes to build,” Johnson added. “The caliber, diversity, and perspective of this group speak directly to where LEGACY is headed.” 

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