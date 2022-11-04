Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in driver/ownership role Next / Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

Despite challenges, NASCAR "thrilled for where this sport is"

NASCAR finds itself riding a wave of positive momentum which its executives say they hope to build on as the sport heads into its diamond anniversary next season.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

NASCAR President Steve Phelps credited the sport’s stance on social justice and the addition of the Next Gen car in the Cup Series as major factors in the positive metrics seen throughout the 2022 season.

“It was the events that happened in June of 2020 that I think set the course of NASCAR to change where the sport was from a reputation standpoint and from a relevance standpoint. That was the stance on social justice,” said Phelps during NASCAR’s annual “State of the Sport” news conference at Phoenix Raceway.

“Jimmie (Johnson) led a group of drivers to create a video that talked about learning, being educated, doing better with respect to understanding what was happening in this country and kind of the reckoning that was happening.

“Jimmie gave permission for the sport to come out and do the things that we did and say the things that we did. That changed the face of this sport forever.”

Phelps comments followed an announcement by Petty GMS Motorsports that Johnson, a seven-time Cup champion who just completed a fulltime season in the IndyCar Series, would take an ownership stake in the organization beginning next year.

Johnson also plans to run some Cup races, including the 2023 season-opening Daytona 500.

Renewed interest in the sport

In addition to Johnson returning to a role in NASCAR, Phelps highlighted other new owners such as Michael Jordan and Pitbull, Cup wins this season by drivers Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez (both graduates of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program) and a more diverse workforce and fanbase.

“It’s important,” he said. “It’s changing the face of the sport as we move forward.”

Phelps said NASCAR’s efforts to remain “bold and innovative” were evident in the success of its preseason Busch Clash race held in a built-front-scratch track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum, the increased competitiveness and parity of the Next Gen car as well as a significant increase in attendance at races.

“What does this car do? There was a relevance to this car for (manufacturer) partners. The styling was fantastic of this car,” he said. “Then the question would be, Well, what’s the race-ability of the car?

“The race-ability of the car was such that it resulted in 19 different winners, so more than half the field won a race in NASCAR this year. Five first-time winners. More passes throughout the field in a single season (set four weeks ago).

“I’m thrilled for where this sport is. Thrilled for where the sport is going.”

Overcoming the Next Gen issues

The 2022 season has not been without challenges, however.

NASCAR continues to study the Next Gen car and its impacts with walls as well as how it travels over bumps on the track. Two Cup Series drivers – Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman – missed races this season from concussions suffered in rear-end accidents.

“As with anything that is new, you’re going to learn, collect data, which we’ve done. Adjustments have been made to the rear clip that’s already gone out to the race teams for next year,” said chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell.

“What we’re learning is those smaller hits, which we’ve never seen before in terms of a car that we’ve raced, are the ones we really need to concentrate on. That’s why you’re seeing the tweaks being made to the clip, for those smaller impacts, even a bump on a restart, those types of things.”

While the Next Gen car seemed to dramatically improve racing on intermediate and superspeedways, there appeared a decline in the quality of the on-track product on some short tracks and road courses.

NASCAR expects to make changes in the offseason to address that.

“We have a lot of dialogue going on with the drivers in terms of potentially looking at some power things. I think that’s a little more complicated,” O’Donnell said.

“There are some things we’ve looked at even through Garage 56 that we found from an aero standpoint that could be put in place as early as next year for both short tracks and road courses.”

Read Also:

Among the other topics Phelps and O’Donnell addressed:

- NASCAR will continue a “meaningful dialogue” next season with Cup team owners over a revenue-sharing plan that will involve both revenue increases and cutting expenses.

- Phelps said he thinks the charter system in the Cup Series is good for the sport and believes they will be renewed but acknowledged the possibility they may not. The current agreements end after the 2024 season.

- Phelps said he did not know if an international race would be added anytime soon but said “continued schedule variation” will take place with the 2024 Cup schedule.

- O’Donnell said there is “ongoing dialogue” with potential new manufacturers but there was no “fresh news.” He said it was a “really complicated time” in the auto industry in general now.

- Asked about a new TV deal – the current one expires at the end of 2024 – Phelps said NASCAR’s relationship with current partners Fox and NBC has “never been better.” He did note a significant amount of interest from other broadcast entities.

- O’Donnell said there will be discussions with drivers in the offseason about finding the right balance in officiating driver confrontations outside the car. NASCAR is also ensuring it has all the technology it needs to make officiating calls during the race and not after the fact.

shares
comments

Related video

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in driver/ownership role
Previous article

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in driver/ownership role
Next article

Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice

Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish Phoenix
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith claims Truck title in three-way fight to the finish

Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Title contender Ross Chastain tops Phoenix Cup practice

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider

Marc Marquez says he “would understand” if MotoGP title challenger Fabio Quartararo crashed into him on his charge through the field during Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix championship decider.

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia thinks the title-deciding Valencia Grand Prix could be the least stressful session of his weekend.

Johnson on 2023 racing opportunities: "The invites keep coming"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on 2023 racing opportunities: "The invites keep coming"

Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR in an ownership role next season, but he will also get back behind the wheel in select Cup races.

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate

Kevin Magussen says he will have no problem teaming up with Nico Hulkenberg at the Haas Formula 1 team next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.