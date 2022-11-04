Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in driver/ownership role

Listen to this article

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion has entered an ownership agreement with Maury Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty at the organization.

The team currently fields the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones and the No. 42 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon. It was already announced that Dillon will be replaced by Noah Gragson for the 2023 season.

The team will enter a third car in a handful of events for Johnson himself, including the season-opening Daytona 500. It will be his 20th appearance in NASCAR's biggest race, if he makes the show.

Johnson, a winner of 83 NCS races and two Daytona 500s, hasn't started a Cup race since the 2020 season finale at Phoenix, where he finished fifth.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Jimmie Johnson joining Petty GMS,” stated Gallagher in a release from the team. “We have been consistent since we began our Cup effort last year in wanting to be up front and have a winning program. No one in the modern era of NASCAR has won more than Jimmie. Having a driver, the caliber of Jimmie, driving our equipment and being able to provide feedback to our crew chiefs and engineers but most importantly, mentoring Erik and Noah will be invaluable. Perhaps most important of all, Jimmie will be a great partner. I know I speak for all the Petty GMS team members, including Richard Petty, in welcoming Jimmie to the team. No one else will be able to say they have two seven-time Cup champions on their team. We are looking to make a strong statement next year and show that we are here to contend for wins and championships. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Petty GMS Motorsports Press conference with Jimmie Johnson, Richard Petty Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Johnson has spent the last couple years competing as an IndyCar driver with Chip Ganassi Racing, as well the endurance races on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar calendar. In 29 IndyCar starts, his best result was fifth at Iowa. Competing in the DPi class, he earned two IMSA podiums -- a runner-up finish in the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and a third-place finish at Petit Le Mans earlier this year.

In his Indianapolis 500 debut, Johnson started 12th and finished 28th after a late-race incident.

"It’s great to be back in NASCAR,” said Johnson. "When the INDYCAR season ended I started on this journey of what was next. Maury and I connected, this opportunity came to light and it’s the perfect fit for me. Team ownership makes so much sense at this stage of my career and after spending time with Maury and his family, talking with Mike (Beam), Dave (Elenz, crew chief of the No. 43) and Joey (Cohen, Director of Competition and Engineering), I realized this was something I wanted to be involved with from both the business perspective and on the competition side. If I’m going to commit to something like this, I want to make a difference and have something tangible to show for it when it’s all said and done. So, this opportunity with Petty GMS is all of that and much more.”

Johnson's 687th NASCAR Cup Series start will be his first in a non-Hendrick car, having driven the No. 48 Chevrolet for the entirety of his career.

Fellow seven-time champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty gave his thoughts on the new partnership, saying: “What an exciting time for Petty GMS. This year we’ve accomplished so much together with Maury and now adding Jimmie will only continue to help us grow. To have Jimmie - another seven-time champion – as a part of the team, and his abilities both on track and off will be special for Petty GMS. I’m looking forward to having him as a part of our team and seeing what we can build together."

Team owner Rick Hendrick said of Johnson's return: “This is a tremendous day for our sport. Jimmie (Johnson) is one of the all-time great champions on the racetrack, and I know he’ll apply the same mentality to his role as a team owner. When he sets his mind to something, the level of commitment and work ethic he brings is unsurpassed. Seeing Jimmie in a firesuit with his name on the roof of a Chevrolet at the DAYTONA 500 is going to be very special for a lot of people. Competing against him will certainly be a change, and a big challenge, but we welcome his return to NASCAR and look forward to the next chapter of a truly remarkable career.”

Other details including Johnson’s exact racing schedule, sponsorships, paint schemes and car number will be announced at a later date.