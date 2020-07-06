Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Breaking news

Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"

shares
comments
Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 2:16 AM

Having finally gotten a leg up on rival Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin lost an opportunity at his first Brickyard 400 win to a tire issue.

While Harvick led the most laps in the race, Hamlin came out with the lead following a late-race round of green-flag pit stops.

But on Lap 154 of the scheduled 160, Hamlin’s right-front tire blew, sending him hard into the wall and with it his hopes of his first career 400 victory.

 

Harvick inherited the lead and then held off Matt Kenseth in overtime to claim his third win in the prestigious race.

Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, had warned Hamlin to take care of his tires as his had shown cords during the course of the race.

“It’s just tough. We didn’t do what we needed to do and it didn’t work out for us today. I had a fast car obviously and was stretching it out there but wasn’t pushing the right-front at all,” Hamlin said.

“It’s kind of roulette if you’re going to get one that will stay together or not and mine didn’t. You saw the end result. These big races – things don’t go my way all the time.

“We’re still going to go next week and try to win the next one. We’ll do all we can.”

Regardless of the result, Hamlin said he has enjoyed what has become almost a weekly battle with Harvick for race victories this season.

“It’s been a great battle and those guys are great competitors. The last few weeks, it’s been a head-to-head with me and him. There’s probably not another guy I would rather battle with each and every week,” Hamlin said.

“Congrats to them and their team, they did a great job. Obviously, we had two very, very close and equal cars. They got it today.”

Read Also:

Next article
Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

Previous article

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

trending Today

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

Alfa Romeo fined for Raikkonen's wheel loss
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Alfa Romeo fined for Raikkonen's wheel loss

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
2h

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results
IndyCar / IndyCar

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results

Latest news

Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
58m

Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
2h

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
2h

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

3
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

4
Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

5
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo fined for Raikkonen's wheel loss

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"
NAS

Hamlin on Brickyard tire issue: "You saw the end result"

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win
NAS

Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NAS

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NAS

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.