Daytona 500: Daniel Suarez leads Toyota trio in first Friday practice

Daniel Suarez led the third practice session for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.

Suarez’s top time was 45.036-seconds (199.840mph) followed by the Toyotas of Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. David Ragan, Danica Patrick, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Justin Marks completed the top 10 speeds.

Team Penske topped the chart early in the 50-minute session with Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski leading the session.

Keselowski completed 19 laps in his back up car with a top speed of 193.482mph. He wrecked the primary following contact with Jamie McMurray in the Duel on Thursday. Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and David Gilliland also shook down their backup cars.

Logano’s best of four laps in his initial run was 195.844mph. Johnson debuted his new car but was only 16th-quick after three laps. Eight minutes in, defending Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch moved up to second with a top speed of 192.282mph after four laps, but then the shuffling began.

After the first 10 minutes, Denny Hamlin moved to the top (198.706mph) followed by Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez as the Joe Gibbs Toyotas started drafting. Martin Truex Jr., joined the run and moved up to third (199.694mph) just after Suarez (199.840mph) vaulted to P1. David Ragan, Danica Patrick, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Justin Marks and Trevor Bayne completed the top 10 speeds.

Thirty-one drivers had posted times by the 20-minute mark. Suarez maintained the fastest speed and Hamlin’s 17 laps were the most completed.

Thirty minutes into the session, Austin Dillon broke into the top 10 with a lap of 197.455mph followed by Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman, Alex Bowman, Bayne, Michael McDowell, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson Kurt Busch and Logano.

Patrick, Gaulding, McDowell, Ragan, Allmendinger, Gaughan and Mark Thompson’s session ended 15-minutes early after being late to inspection.

With 10 minutes remaining, Stenhouse popped up to ninth (198.325mph). Kyle Busch’s 28 laps were the most completed to that point and 36 drivers participated in the 50-minute exercise.