NASCAR Cup Daytona 500 Practice report

Daytona 500: Daniel Suarez completes sweep of Friday practices

By: Lee Spencer, NASCAR Senior Writer
16/02/2018 09:01

Daniel Suarez established the fastest lap in Speedweeks practice with a speed of 203.179mph.

Ryan Newman was second quick (202.945mph) followed by Michael McDowell, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, Martin Truex Jr., Kasey Kahne, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

The drafting started immediately in the fourth practice session with 24 cars in the pack. Kyle Busch initially posted the top speed of 202.689mph with nine Fords in tow. Just after the 10-minute mark, Suarez posted the fastest lap of 203.179mph, Newman, McDowell, Allmendinger, Kyle Busch, Menard, Truex Jr., Kahne, Keselowski and Harvick rounded out the top 10.

William Byron led a draft of his four Hendrick Motorsports teammates—Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman—along with Kyle Larson 15 minutes into practice. Larson had the fastest speed (199.530mph) of the five Chevrolets but his time was just 19th quick. After completing 24 laps, Larson, Byron, Bowman and Elliott retreated to the garage.

“I definitely like that,” Byron said after completing the exercise.

Thirty minutes into the session, the only action was limited to single-lap runs. Keselowski, Blaney and Jamie McMurray ran laps.

Kasey Kahne, Bowman, Truex and Suarez waited on pit road for Johnson to return to the track for another draft. With 10 minutes to go, crew chief Chad Knaus released the No. 48 from the garage. The five cars worked on swapping the lead. Truex pulled off after six laps while the four remaining drivers continued. The pack passed Danica Patrick but she struggled to suck up to the back of the draft. After finally running in the group, she reported that her car was directionally better but the brakes pulled unevenly at times.

Johnson’s 42 laps were the most completed during the session.

Only 29 of 40 drivers participated in the 50-minute session.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 19 mexico Daniel Suarez 
 Toyota 27 44.296     203.179
2 31 united_states Ryan Newman 
 Chevrolet 20 44.347 0.051 0.051 202.945
3 34 united_states Michael McDowell 
 Ford 20 44.364 0.068 0.017 202.867
4 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger 
 Chevrolet 19 44.392 0.096 0.028 202.739
5 18 united_states Kyle Busch 
 Toyota 16 44.403 0.107 0.011 202.689
6 21 united_states Paul Menard 
 Ford 10 44.421 0.125 0.018 202.607
7 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr. 
 Toyota 24 44.447 0.151 0.026 202.488
8 95 united_states Kasey Kahne 
 Chevrolet 23 44.457 0.161 0.010 202.443
9 2 united_states Brad Keselowski 
 Ford 25 44.573 0.277 0.116 201.916
10 4 united_states Kevin Harvick 
 Ford 19 44.591 0.295 0.018 201.834
11 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 
 Ford 20 44.600 0.304 0.009 201.794
12 41 united_states Kurt Busch 
 Ford 20 44.604 0.308 0.004 201.776
13 14 united_states Clint Bowyer 
 Ford 19 44.610 0.314 0.006 201.748
14 10 united_states Aric Almirola 
 Ford 28 44.614 0.318 0.004 201.730
15 3 united_states Austin Dillon 
 Chevrolet 5 44.629 0.333 0.015 201.663
16 20 united_states Erik Jones 
 Toyota 13 44.720 0.424 0.091 201.252
17 6 united_states Trevor Bayne 
 Ford 17 44.726 0.430 0.006 201.225
18 00 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt 
 Chevrolet 9 45.089 0.793 0.363 199.605
19 42 united_states Kyle Larson 
 Chevrolet 24 45.106 0.810 0.017 199.530
20 24 united_states William Byron 
 Chevrolet 24 45.113 0.817 0.007 199.499
21 88 united_states Alex Bowman 
 Chevrolet 34 45.120 0.824 0.007 199.468
22 9 united_states Chase Elliott 
 Chevrolet 24 45.120 0.824 0.000 199.468
23 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson 
 Chevrolet 42 45.121 0.825 0.001 199.464
24 7 united_states Danica Patrick 
 Chevrolet 14 45.328 1.032 0.207 198.553
25 13 united_states Ty Dillon 
 Chevrolet 6 46.364 2.068 1.036 194.116
26 22 united_states Joey Logano 
 Ford 14 46.442 2.146 0.078 193.790
27 38 united_states David Ragan 
 Ford 10 46.901 2.605 0.459 191.894
28 12 united_states Ryan Blaney 
 Ford 11 46.947 2.651 0.046 191.706
29 1 united_states Jamie McMurray 
 Chevrolet 18 47.002 2.706 0.055 191.481
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Sub-event Friday practice
Track Daytona International Speedway
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Article type Practice report
