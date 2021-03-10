Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
07 Nov
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
Previous / Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

By:

NASCAR Cup drivers Kevin Harvick and Ryan Preece have added a handful of Xfinity and Truck races to their respective 2021 schedules.

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger/Coca-Cola, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cottonelle

Harvick and Preece, who is a client of KHI Management co-owned by Harvick and his wife, DeLana, will both be driving a truck for David Gilliland Racing this season.

Harvick, 45, will take the reins of the No. 17 Ford in the March 27 Truck race at the Bristol Dirt Track. It will be his first series start since the 2015 season.

He will also enter three Xfinity road course races this season for Stewart-Haas Racing, competing in the races May 22 at Circuit of the Americas, July 3 at Road America and Aug. 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

More track time

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time.

“Road-course racing and dirt-track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge.”

Earlier this week, Harvick said he would also probably rely on assistance for the Bristol race from his SHR Cup teammate, Chase Briscoe, who has an extensive dirt background.

“It’s not going to be like a dirt late model or a midget or a modified, but those guys that do that stuff all the time will definitely have an advantage of knowing where they need to go when they need to go and I just kind of have to follow along and keep my eyes open and pay attention,” he said.

“In the end, I still think that it’s going to be just survival. It’s the longest dirt race in the history of mankind, so who knows what the race track is going to be like at the end of 250 laps.”

Preece adds Truck races

Preece, 30, has added a pair of Truck races with DGR and will drive its No. 17 Ford in the June 18 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and June 26 at Pocono.

“DGR has done an awesome job building its program from the short tracks to the national level,” Preece said. “I said it at the beginning of the season, I’m going to be in the seat as much as I can be.

“Cup, Truck, Modifieds – whatever has four wheels and an engine that will give me the opportunity to chase after trophies.”

shares
comments

Cole Custer's crew chief suspended for lug nut violation

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

