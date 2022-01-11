Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"
NASCAR Cup News

Dale Jr. on Next Gen's 'surgical' steering and the challenge it presents

By:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is enjoying his fact-finding mission at Daytona International Speedway as he gets a taste of the Next-Gen car on the high banks of the iconic superspeedway.

Earnhardt, 47, is taking part of the two-day pre-season test at Daytona with Hendrick Motorsports. The two-time Daytona 500 champion is there both as a driver to help the team prepare for the 2022 season and as a commentator to better educate himself on the new car .

"Were just trying to learn everything we can," said Earnhardt on NASCAR's livestream of the test. "I’m trying to learn about the car and taking in everything I can to help me in the booth (and) they’re trying to figure out how to make it go faster. So when all those guys get in the car, it’s going to work for them and do what they need it to do in the 500."

The soon-to-be NASCAR Hall of Famer calls the Next-Generation Cup car 'fun' to drive and that "it does everything right." This isn't Earnhardt's first chance to get behind the wheel of the new car either. In October, 2021, he tested the car at Bowman Gray Stadium and offered similar compliments. 

Read Also:

During Day 1 of the Daytona test, he even took part in some draft practice. He believes one of he biggest challenges for drivers at the larger tracks will be the rack and pinion steering. Previously, Cup cars used a pitman-arm style steering system.

Earnhardt explained: "The rack and pinion steering is probably the one thing that that would be the most difficult to get used to. It’s so much different than the old style. The car steers very fast. Where you would turn the wheel quite a bit to get around the corner or try to get to a car to side draft, you’re very almost surgical with the steering now.

"Very small movements to make the car do a lot and so you can’t get real crazy with the steering wheel because the car is just going to take off (and) start darting around. That’s one of the things that I think would be most difficult to get used to. The rack and pinion steering and how fast it is."

Although it presents a new challenge at superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, Earnhardt believes drivers will 'love' how quick the steering reacts at more technical circuits like road courses and short tracks. 

The Next-Gen car is something entirely new for both drivers and teams. The Car of Tomorrow (COT) arriving in 2007/2008 and the introduction of the Gen-6 car in 2013 aren't really that comparable to this moment in NASCAR history, says Earnhardt.

"I don't think I've been a part of the sport when there’s been so many unknowns. Everybody goes in really with a blank sheet of paper. And these teams are learning and absorbing so much data. I don’t know if I have ever been part of the sport where this has happened. Even with the COT, that car was somewhat like the race cars we were driving -- it just looked different. But this is a completely different car from the ground up. And all the components are – not foreign, but they’re different."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"
Previous article

NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR to return to shorter Sonoma track layout in 2022 Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to return to shorter Sonoma track layout in 2022

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Dale Earnhardt Jr. More from
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup

Earnhardt, Stewart, Bowyer to test NASCAR Next Gen car

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments United States GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments

Jimmie Johnson to join Danica Patrick on Indy 500 coverage Indy 500
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to join Danica Patrick on Indy 500 coverage

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things" Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson takes Kansas Cup win in emotional day for Hendrick

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

Dale Jr. on Next Gen's 'surgical' steering and the challenge it presents
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. on Next Gen's 'surgical' steering and the challenge it presents

NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen test at Daytona produces "pretty hard racing"

NASCAR Cup teams get taste of Daytona Next Gen drafting
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup teams get taste of Daytona Next Gen drafting

NASCAR to return to shorter Sonoma track layout in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to return to shorter Sonoma track layout in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.