NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
By:
Aug 20, 2019, 9:30 PM

Bayley Currey has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violating the sport's substance abuse policy.

Bayley Currey, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro MONARCH CRYPTO WALLET
Bayley Currey, Petty Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Clover
Bayley Currey, Petty Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Clover
Bayley Currey, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Belmont Classic Cars
Bayley Currey, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Rick Ware Racing

The 22-year-old driver was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR due to a violation of the sport's substance abuse policy.

Currey was going to make his tenth career NASCAR Cup Series start last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway before the failed drug test. He will enter the Road to Recovery program, but will not be able to race again until he completes it.

Currey explained why he failed the drug test in a statement issued last Thursday: “This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week. I spoke with NASCAR’s Doctor where he explained that I had DMHA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, Juggernaut Irate, and this ingredient is indeed in the supplement. I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners, Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Currey has run nine Cup races this year for Rick Ware Racing, finishing as high as 25th at Pocono. He has also started eight Xfinity and three Truck Series races.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Bayley Currey
Teams Rick Ware Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

