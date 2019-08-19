NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II / Analysis

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

shares
comments
Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
By:
Aug 19, 2019, 9:27 PM

Denny Hamlin knew his win Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway would not be popular but for him it was necessary.

Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office

A crazy set of circumstances unfolded the week leading up to the race with Matt DiBenedetto being told he would not be returning to Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Toyota next season, because of what is expected to be the addition of a new Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Read Also:

Then DiBenedetto – who had been fast all weekend – finds himself in the lead late in the race with the opportunity to pick up his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.

That was until Hamlin, 38, ran him down and passed him with 11 of 500 laps remaining to take the victory, leaving DiBenedetto in a disappointing but still career-best second-place.

“I get it. I understand. There’s some special circumstances there, for sure. It is a tough business at times,” Hamlin said after the race. “But Matt is doing a phenomenal job of showing his résumé in front of everyone.  

“So, he doesn’t need to type it out.  He’s going out there and performing. He will land as good or better on his feet, I am certain of it, after this year.”

While DiBenedetto and Hamlin have never been close friends, Hamlin said he could relate to the driver’s difficult claw up NASCAR’s career ladder.

DiBenedetto, 28, in an effort to showcase his talent, left a lower-level team last year to sign a one-year deal with LFR, which has a technical alliance with JGR. He’s done what he set out to do – turning in the best finishes of his career in the last two months.

“I believe in his talent. I believe he should be on the race track,” Hamlin said. “There’s a lot of people that believe in Matt. Yes, he’s been clawing and clawing these last few years. But you would also argue and say that he’s gotten better and he’s gotten better rides year after year. I would hope that trend would continue next year.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of respect for him. He’s humble. This is not a story of he’s just going to go away. This is only the beginning for him.”

Read Also:

For Hamlin, the win continued what has been one of the best seasons of his career – one he hopes will culminate with his first series championship. 

And while he was well aware of the fairytale ending he would ruin by passing DiBenedetto for the win, there was no alternative.

“I knew I was going to get him. I just was thinking about it the whole time,” Hamlin said. “There’s a lot of people at home, a lot of people in the stands that don’t want to see this happen, but it’s going to happen.

“It stinks. I’ve been doing this now for 14 years. I haven’t won a championship. To win a championship, you must win in the regular season unless you think you’re going to win the final three races in the second to last (round).

“I’m going to be in a better position this year than I’ve ever been as far as playoff points are concerned. Just comes from a lot of hard work. We’ve really worked hard to get in this position.”

Next article
Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Next article

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale

eNASCAR Heat Pro League prepares for regular season finale
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol II
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.