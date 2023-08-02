Corey LaJoie agrees to multi-year extension with Spire
Corey LaJoie will remain with Spire Motorsports for the foreseeable future.
LaJoie has driven the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro since 2021, recording two top-fives and three top-tens. He currently sits 27th in the championship standings, 153 points ahead of his team-mate Ty Dillon.
Earlier this year, he drove the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Gateway while Chase Elliott was serving a one-week suspension.
It was revealed on Wednesday that he will remain as the driver of Spire's No. 7 machine for several years to come, although the exact length of the extension was not disclosed.
“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He is part of the fabric of this race team so it’s hard to put into words what his commitment means to T.J. (co-owner T.J. Puchyr) and I. He made a very thoughtful and deliberate decision to return to Spire Motorsports. He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
The team recently announced a new multi-year partnership with Gainbridge as well.
LaJoie made his Cup debut in 2014, and has since started 222 races with a best finish of fourth. He's a winner in both the ARCA and NASCAR Modified divisions, and also hosts the popular Stacking Pennies podcast.
“When Jeff, TJ and I sat at the conference table three years ago, with a whiteboard and vision to build a competitive race team, I was excited for the challenge,” explained LaJoie. “Since that meeting, I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come. We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”
